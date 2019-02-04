Calistoga Affordable Housing (CAH) will hold an open house to celebrate the upcoming completion of the 8-unit Turley Flats affordable housing project from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 1105 Pope St. in St. Helena.
The project is open to all families needing housing with yearly incomes below $80,000 a year.
The project was developed by CAH, with Helmer and Sons of Angwin serving as general contractor. The modular design was created by Farrel-Faber Associates of Santa Rosa, and hybridCore-hybridBuilt Homes served as the modular consultants. The eight living units were constructed and furnished by SilverCrest Homes of Ontario, California.
Napa County and City of St. Helena provided long term loans for 50 percent of the project’s funding.