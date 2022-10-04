St. Helena’s Vasconi’s building sells for $9.9 million

The commercial building in downtown St. Helena that housed Vasconi’s drugstore for more than 50 years was sold in late July for $9,888,000, according to the Napa County Assessor’s Office.

Previous owners Hap and Patty Vasconi sold the building to David Walker, who plans to expand his wife’s Adams Street store, Elyse Walker, into the old Vasconi’s space, one of the most prominent in town.

The space’s current tenant, Tweed & Vine, is leaving after the end of the year and reopening in February in the former Footcandy space at 1239 Main St.

"We're really excited about the new space and having a permanent home," said Ken Blenis, co-owner of Tweed & Vine. "It's been amazing to have the support of people in town and the travelers who come to visit."

Walker said the Elyse Walker store can move into the Vasconi's building at 1381 Main St. once he makes interior improvements in the first quarter of 2023.

“It’s going to be a great location for my wife to be on Main Street instead of being off on Adams,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have done nicely on Adams, and my wife has a pretty big following, but you don’t get as much foot traffic on Adams.”

The building's upstairs office spaces will also be renovated. They might continue as separate offices or be leased to a single tenant, Walker said.

The Vasconi’s building is also known as the Kettlewell building. According to the Star’s archives, Joseph Kettlewell built it in 1884 with 43,000 bricks, at a cost of $10,000.

Walker isn’t new to St. Helena real estate. Last year he built the town’s newest commercial building at 1229 Adams St., which he leases to two long-term tenants.

This spring Walker also bought the old Terra building at 1345 Railroad Ave., also known as the Hatchery. Vanguard Real Estate leases the ground floor for office space and subleases the upstairs space to One True Vine.

David and Elyse Walker are full-time residents of St. Helena.