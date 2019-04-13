The St. Helena Unified School District hopes to find state funding to help pay for a new roof at Vintage Hall, with an estimated price tag of $390,000.
Vintage Hall serves as the district’s headquarters, with offices for administrators and a second-floor meeting room that’s used by the school board, City Council and Planning Commission.
Last Thursday, trustees approved a $36,000 contract with Beam Professionals to provide architectural and engineering services for the new roof. The construction contract will be put out to bid.
Two roofing consultants have agreed that the roof needs to be replaced. The district plans to use an asphalt shingle slate material.
Also at Thursday’s board meeting, the board approved a $215,000 budget for interior painting to take place at three schools over the summer.
The project will include 18 rooms at St. Helena Elementary School, four rooms at RLS Middle School, and nine rooms at St. Helena High School. The district will use funds previously set aside for deferred maintenance.
The district also allocated $77,277 to replace ductwork and repair roof leaks at the high school, $49,850 for additional roof work at the high school, and $31,606 to replace damaged and outdated speaker wires and conduits and install four new speakers at RLS Middle School.