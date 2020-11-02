St. Helena’s We Care Animal Rescue carries on amid pandemic, fires

Slager also wants We Care to focus on “enhancing the behavioral enrichment” of each cat. That means a more stimulating environment, more things to climb and explore, more toys, and more training.

That emphasis on quality of life makes for happier and more adoptable cats, and “it’s where animal care is trending,” Slager said.

“No one wants to adopt a frightened cat that’s shaking and quaking,” she said. “Exposure to a variety of humans who are playing with them, training them, and grooming and petting them is going to make cats more adoptable.”

We Care has adopted out only a handful of cats during the pandemic. With the facility closed to the public, would-be adopters can browse cats virtually on the We Care website and ask the staff what Fluffy is like, but they can’t actually see Fluffy until he’s delivered to them in a carrier in the We Care reception area.

“It’s a harder experience than walking around and going, ‘Wow, this cat really speaks to me,’” Slager said.