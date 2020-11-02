St. Helena’s We Care Animal Rescue carries on amid pandemic, fires

After a career spent with great white sharks, penguins and otters, Christina Slager arrived at the more domesticated confines of We Care Animal Rescue.
However, even surrounded by scores of cuddly-looking felines, her first three months at We Care have been plenty wild.
We Care’s staff and cats have persevered through the pandemic, staffing changes and the evacuation of the shelter on Sept. 28 during the Glass Fire.
“Imagine capturing 138 free-roaming cats,” Slager said from the office she shares with Monty, a slender cat who’s enjoying special privileges while recovering from surgery. “It was quite an endeavor.”
Each cat had to be caught, individually crated, transported to temporary quarters at a racquetball court at Napa Valley College, and returned to St. Helena when the threat had subsided.
Out of 138 cats, 34 ferals firmly declined to make the trip, many of them clambering up into the rafters to evade capture. Pet owners know how much tricky it can be to coax the friendliest of cats into a carrier. A wily feral? Forget it.
Despite that wrinkle, Slager was pleased with the evacuation. She said no animals and only two humans were hurt.
“For the humans, that’s not counting minor scratches,” she added. “It had to be a serious scratch before we counted it.”
She said the college's racquetball court turned out to be “strangely suitable,” with high ceilings, windows, 24-hour security, air conditioning and electricity – a luxury no St. Helenan takes for granted these days.
Slager praised the We Care staff for their animal-handling skills and credited Napa CART, Jameson Humane, and the Napa County Animal Shelter for providing valuable help during the evacuation.
That was a challenge, but it wasn’t the only one Slager has faced during a career with animal-related nonprofits, usually as a marine biologist.
Before joining We Care in late July, she’d led natural history tours to Antarctica, started a penguin-breeding program, worked at aquariums in San Francisco, New Orleans and Connecticut, and worked on Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Project White Shark, which successfully displayed a juvenile white shark in captivity.
Meanwhile, she’s always maintained an interest in shelters catering to domestic animals, so she feels at home amid We Care’s 132 cats (the population has declined a bit since the evacuation) and one dog (like a lot of vastly outnumbered creatures, he makes up for it in force of personality and sheer volume).
That population is far below the 250 cats and five dogs allowed by We Care’s use permit.
“I think that’s a good thing because we can provide better quality of care,” Slager said. “We have a lot of cats here with medical issues, and we need to be able to set eyes on every cat every single day.”
Slager also wants We Care to focus on “enhancing the behavioral enrichment” of each cat. That means a more stimulating environment, more things to climb and explore, more toys, and more training.
That emphasis on quality of life makes for happier and more adoptable cats, and “it’s where animal care is trending,” Slager said.
“No one wants to adopt a frightened cat that’s shaking and quaking,” she said. “Exposure to a variety of humans who are playing with them, training them, and grooming and petting them is going to make cats more adoptable.”
We Care has adopted out only a handful of cats during the pandemic. With the facility closed to the public, would-be adopters can browse cats virtually on the We Care website and ask the staff what Fluffy is like, but they can’t actually see Fluffy until he’s delivered to them in a carrier in the We Care reception area.
“It’s a harder experience than walking around and going, ‘Wow, this cat really speaks to me,’” Slager said.
We Care’s board of directors consists of President Sean McVity, Treasurer Robin Ishmael, and two recent additions: Bob Everingham, returning to the board after a hiatus, and Mary Love, who helped We Care acquire a van and livestock trailer should the shelter ever have to evacuate without the help of partners like Napa CART.
The board offers support behind the scenes while Slager handles the facility’s day-to-day operations. Once the pandemic subsides, she plans to reopen the shelter, increase adoptions and recruit more volunteers.
For now, she’s making progress on cleaning the facility, eliminating odors by covering litter boxes and swapping wooden furniture for plastic or metal, and making life happier for the cats.
“We’re focused on getting back to normal,” Slager said. “Whatever that is.”
Watch Now: Pets, owners march in Napa
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!