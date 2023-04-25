The cats of We Care Animal Rescue, St. Helena’s no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, typically ask for nothing but a chin rub, a warm lap, some food, and a quiet place to nap.

This time, though, they’re in need of a little more.

We Care is launching a capital campaign to raise $700,000 for a new modular building to replace its special-needs building and the general-population Kitty City building, which are suffering from age, rotting foundations, water damage, general wear and tear, and even the occasional raccoon intrusion.

“We hope the community will step up and help us,” said the nonprofit's executive director Ashley Armstrong.

The new building will have 16 cat rooms, each capable of housing three to nine felines, a food preparation and laundry area, and an adoption area where would-be owners can spend one-on-one time with a kitty of their choice.

The new layout will give We Care more flexibility and accommodate more cats than the current free-range format of Kitty City. It will make it easier to quarantine cats that have illnesses or special dietary needs, or that just don’t enjoy feline company.

“We’ll be able to help so many more cats,” Armstrong said. “People will be able to walk through the halls, look through the windows of each room, and decide who they want to visit with.”

The old building is set for demolition in June, with the new modular building arriving in July.

The two existing buildings are falling apart, so the work needs to happen, said Julia Orr, director of development. If the capital campaign is unsuccessful, We Care will be forced to pull money out of its operating budget, which could force the shelter to cut staffing costs or take in fewer cats with special medical needs.

We Care is permitted to have up to 250 cats, but Armstrong envisions a typical population closer to 100, with frequent intakes and adoptions.

As of Friday intakes, were on pause and the population was particularly low — only 62 cats — as the staff plans temporary housing for the animals who will remain at the shelter during remodeling.

In addition to its shelter, We Care also offers cat wellness clinics – with vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, microchips and a vet check – along with a pet food pantry open to the community and medical vouchers.

“If the community helps us, we’ll be giving it right back,” Armstrong said. “We want to be a community hub for animals.”

We Care is inviting the community to tour the facility and learn more about the capital campaign from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 1345 Charter Oak Ave. Small bites and wine will be served. RSVP to shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.

To tour We Care or to learn more about its capital campaign and naming opportunities, go to wecareanimalrescue.org, call 707-963-7044 or email Orr at jorr@wecareanimalrescue.org.

