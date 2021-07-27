St. Helena’s We Care Animal Rescue reopens to public

Cats get a bad rap for being anti-social, but the 121 feline residents of We Care Animal Rescue would love to meet you.
The no-kill shelter reopened to the public in mid-June after the state lifted COVID-19 restrictions.
Being closed for over a year gave the shelter time to repair and upgrade its facilities, adding cat trees, toys and climbing walls and replacing wooden furniture with plastic and metal structures that are easier to sanitize.
Cats are also exposed to music, pine branches to make them feel like they’re out in the wild, and three TVs playing kitty-friendly programming — cats love shows about animals and nature, and even those floating-bubble screensavers captivate some of them.
“We’ve also enhanced our media presence,” said Christina Slager, who took as executive director last July. “We’re now listed on Petfinder, which has been huge for us. We’ve almost adopted more cats in the last two months than we did in the last year.”
During the height of the pandemic, adoptions were possible but not user-friendly. Prospective adopters would browse We Care’s website, choose a favorite cat, talk to the staff, and then meet the cat in a pet carrier in We Care’s parking lot.
“Understandably, people hesitated,” Slager said.
Now, as before, a member of the public who’s looking to adopt a cat can visit the shelter during its operating hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, or make an appointment for another time.
The staff will ask what kind of cat you have in mind (Lap cat? Playful cat? Mouser?), find about your family situation, and give you a tour of “Kitty City,” where you will meet the cats that match what you’re looking for.
The staff will also take you through the special needs area in case one of those cats strike your fancy and you’re willing to deal with special diets, insulin injections or other treatments.
After filling out some paperwork and paying a fee, you can take a cat home that day. If the adoption doesn’t work out, We Care will take the cat back, no questions asked.
“We have a lifetime return policy,” Slager said.
On the receiving end, We Care will never turn away a housecat in need of a home, including cats that are diabetic, FLV+, FIV+ or have curable illnesses.
However, it now tries to avoid feral cats — part of an effort to limit the shelter’s population and increase the overall level of care. Ferals tend to avoid human contact at all costs, hide up in the rafters where they can’t be treated, and are poor candidates for adoption.
Roughly 40-50 percent of We Care’s cats are considered adoptable, but that number should go up with the no-ferals policy in place.
We Care’s permit allows up to 250 cats and five dogs. It currently has 121 cats and no dogs.
“Dogs need very different types of interactions than cats,” Slager said. “Our kennels are very small and very close to the cats, which is not good for the dogs or the cats. Plus our staff are feline specialists.”
We Care would never turn away a dog, but it would merely provide a temporary home until a more suitable one could be found, Slager said.
“Frequently people will bring dogs in that they just found on Main Street,” Slager said. “We will read their microchips and contact their owners. Usually the owner will come and it will be a happy-happy reunion.”
We Care wants its cats to have the same feel-good experience with a new owner.
"We do everything we can to make them comfortable and happy here, but it's not like having your own personal home and your own personal humans," Slager said.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.