St. Helena’s We Care Animal Rescue reopens to public

Now, as before, a member of the public who’s looking to adopt a cat can visit the shelter during its operating hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, or make an appointment for another time.

The staff will ask what kind of cat you have in mind (Lap cat? Playful cat? Mouser?), find about your family situation, and give you a tour of “Kitty City,” where you will meet the cats that match what you’re looking for.

The staff will also take you through the special needs area in case one of those cats strike your fancy and you’re willing to deal with special diets, insulin injections or other treatments.

After filling out some paperwork and paying a fee, you can take a cat home that day. If the adoption doesn’t work out, We Care will take the cat back, no questions asked.

“We have a lifetime return policy,” Slager said.

On the receiving end, We Care will never turn away a housecat in need of a home, including cats that are diabetic, FLV+, FIV+ or have curable illnesses.