As we look back on 2019, it is important to acknowledge and celebrate the organizational accomplishments of the past year. It is especially notable that these accomplishments were realized during a year when the City faced numerous challenges including extended closures of City Hall due to a sanitary sewer overflow as well as smoke damage, PG&E’s Fulton-Calistoga Reconductoring Project, and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.
Despite these challenges, the City is stronger as a result of the City Council’s leadership, the volunteer participation of our Commissioners and Committee members, and the hard work of our dedicated and professional City staff. The following 2019 Year in Review highlights many of these accomplishments.
Continued Financial Stewardship and Economic Sustainability
In keeping with the City Council’s goal to “Ensure Long Term Economic Sustainability”, the City closed the Fiscal Year 2018/19 with an operating surplus of $2.2 million. This economic performance improved the City’s financial position for the third consecutive year and increased the City’s General Fund reserve to 50%. To address its longer-term obligations, the Council also accelerated efforts to reduce its pension liability by cutting the 30-year amortization period to 15 years, and investing an additional $152,000 to prefund its retiree medical obligations.
To improve awareness of the City’s finances, staff created an easy-to-read Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the first time. In late 2019, the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was received recognizing the City’s high-quality Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) document.
Other notable 2019 finance highlights include:
• Securing $556,100 to fund City guardrail improvements on Silverado Trail from the Highway Safety Improvement Grant Program (HSIP).
• Securing $160,000 in SB2 Grant funds to facilitate the City’s Zoning Code update.
• Securing a $393,514 Tobacco Law Enforcement Program Grant in 2019 to add a School Resource Officer position through June 30, 2021.
• Refunding the City’s 2006A Water Bonds to save the Water Fund approximately $750,000.
• Updating City’s California Municipal Financial Health Diagnostic Report.
• Updating City’s 2020-2029 General Fund Long Range Financial Forecast.
• Securing $485,391 in FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant funds for emergency backup generators.
Optimizing Organizational Performance
• The City continued to calibrate its full and part-time “hybrid” Fire Department six months after hiring its first two permanent firefighters. Kudos to our firefighters for these remarkable response time improvements!
- Response times under 5 minutes improved from 41% to 66%
- Response times under 8 minutes improved from 76% to 90%
- Response times under 10 minutes improved from 86% to 95%
• To free up scores of employee hours that will be invested in services and community beautification, the Council authorized the reorganization of the Public Works Department, which included adjustment to purchase order limits and a forthcoming return to bi-monthly utility billing in January 2020.
• For the first time since 2005, the City completed and implemented a Compensation and Classification Study.
• The City Council completed a Request for Proposal (RFP), interviews, and appointed Kara Ueda with Best Best & Krieger to serve as City Attorney.
• A new public portal has been added to the City’s website to provide the community with 24/7 records access with thousands of newly digitized records.
• The Library had another successful year with impressive statistics:
- More than 450 students participated in the Summer Reading Programs with 80 children reading over 100 books.
- In partnership with the St. Helena Unified School District and the California State Library, the St. Helena Public Library served over 700 breakfasts during summer 2019.
- Opened an additional five hours a week for a total of 50 hours a week.
- Over 95,000 visitors were served.
- More than 600 programs were delivered serving 10,000 attendees.
- Library had over 145,000 checkouts; of those, 130,000 were physical items and 15,000 were digital.
• The Planning and Building Department facilitated more than $28 million of projects including:
- 541 building permits were applied for
- 486 Permits were issued
- 1,468 Inspections were performed
Infrastructure Investments
• Significant improvements were made to the St. Helena Skate Park, including a new deck, ledge, tiles and fresh paint! Look for a grand reopening celebration in 2020.
• Completion of the 2019 Paving Projects, which included various overlays, pavement restorations, and curb upgrades throughout the City.
• Completion of the Hunt Avenue Sidewalk Gap Closure Project to ensure a safe passage to Main Street.
• Completion of a $21,232 Emergency Water Repair Project due to a major leak on Highway 29 adjacent to Grgich Winery.
General Plan Approval and Council Legislation
While one of the most celebrated highlights of 2019 includes Council adoption of the 2040 General Plan, the Council adopted several ordinances and resolutions to address policy concerns and ensure accountability. Highlights include:
• Extending the City’s Leak Adjustment Policy to commercial customers in addition to residential customers.
• An Ordinance broadening the Social Host Accountability Ordinance to include cannabis and other controlled and intoxicating substances in addition to alcohol.
• An Indemnity and Defense Ordinance for certain qualifying housing projects.
• An Ordinance authorizing a City Council subcommittee to access customer water usage data to verify customer compliance.
• Updating the Ceremonial Flag Policy and installing a Special Display Flag Pole at City Hall.
• Eliminating overdue fines and fees on all materials loaned by the St. Helena Public Library.
Other Notable 2019 Achievements
• The City awarded $220,000 to local serving nonprofits directly serving the community in accordance with the City’s Mission Statement.
• Welcomed new Council Members David Knudsen and Anna Chouteau, and established three-year organizational goals.
• Crowds gathered at the City’s outstanding 4th of July Fireworks Show and Community Celebration and the popular summer concerts in the park.
• Can someone say “Jingle All the Way”? The City, in partnership with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce returned with an improved family friendly holiday event featuring a roller-skating rink, hot drinks, spectacular lights, and fun times at Lyman Park in December.
• Advancing a public engagement process for downtown streetscape improvements (Cultivate St. Helena) leading to design and engineering for planned improvements.
• Joining its neighboring municipalities and Napa County in participating in a countywide Climate Action Committee.
• Approving a transition to Marin Clean Energy’s “Deep Green” 100% renewable energy program.
• Investing in a water efficient and California Air Resources Board compliant street sweeper to improve the City’s environmental stewardship and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) compliance.
• Retrofitting Water Tender 17 with a generous $149,000 contribution from the St. Helena Fire Association.
• Approval of a Police Shared Services Agreement with the City of Calistoga.
• Facilitating the Our Town St. Helena purchase of 963 Pope St. to set in motion the construction of additional affordable housing units.
• Securing a $1.1 million settlement associated with consultant wastewater fund analysis.
• Advancing the Feasibility Planning/Visioning of City Hall, Library and possible Community/Recreation facilities via work with Noll & Tam Architects.
I look forward to the opportunities and challenges 2020 will bring!