St. Helena got its 2019 season off to quite a start at Bob Patterson Memorial Field on Friday night. Behind a rushing onslaught and some crucial defensive plays, the Saints downed St. Patrick-St. Vincent 46-27.
The hosts led 22-14 at halftime but the Bruins used an early score in the second half to put the pressure on. The teams traded scores again in the quarter but the Saints ended the quarter with momentum thanks to sophomore George Cutting’s 54-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter that gave his team a 38-27 lead going into the final frame.
Cutting then snagged a key interception to open the fourth and the Saints wound the clock all the way down with a long and bruising drive. Just for good measure, junior running back Cody DiTomaso scored with a minute remaining to finalize the win.
DiTomaso and sophomore running back Ivan Robledo combined for five touchdowns and more than 300 rushing yards to lead a Saints offense that piled up nearly 500 yards on the ground.
The Saints host Sir Francis Drake this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
