St. Helena schedules public meetings on Vine Trail routes

The City of St. Helena is inviting the community to learn more about and provide feedback on conceptual Vine Trail alignments through St. Helena via a series of online and in-person workshops and open houses.

There will be two online opportunities on Thursday, Feb. 10. The first will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The second will be from 5 to 6 p.m.

To participate in the Feb. 10 forums, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81395337413 or use the Meeting ID 813 9533 7413.

The city will also hold two drop-in open houses at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. The first will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The second will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The public may also provide input at the virtual meetings of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, or the City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is envisioned as a 47-mile Class 1 mixed-use path for pedestrians and cyclists through Napa Valley from Calistoga to American Canyon. The Vine Trail will encourage bicyclists and pedestrians to take alternative modes of transportation.

The City Council is expected to select a preferred route on March 22 after receiving additional feedback from citizens and a recommendation from the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.