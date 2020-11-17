St. Helena school administrators glad to have kids back in class

In case of confirmed cases at school, the district will work with Napa County Department of Public Health and determine whether it’s necessary to cease in-person instruction for a class, a cohort, a school, or the entire district.

If 5% of one school is confirmed positive, the school must close. If just one of St. Helena’s schools is forced to close, the other three schools must close as well for 14 days.

The district reported last Thursday that five students and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous two weeks — one from the primary school, three from the elementary school and one from the high school. All five are participating in distance learning, so none of them had been on campus.

Even if the schools are forced to close again, “we have all the procedures in place, we have all the personal protective gear,” Trustee Jeff Conwell said. “The kids have all been through it. They’ll be excited to come right back.”

“It might be a stumble,” he said, “but it’s not going to be a fall.”

"We have to remind the community that it's in your hands," Trustee Maria Haug. "If you are sick, please stay home so that the school can stay open. ... Everyone has COVID fatigue, but we have to remain vigilant."