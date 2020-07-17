St. Helena school administrators recommend starting school year online

Administrators at the St. Helena Unified School District will recommend to the school board Monday that the 2020-2021 school year begin online, after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced strict new guidelines limiting the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools in counties that are on the state’s monitoring list may not offer in-person classes until their county has been off the list for at least 14 days, Newsom said Friday. Napa County is currently on that list due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. School is scheduled to start on Aug. 18.
A report posted Friday afternoon on the district’s website proposes starting the year with “robust distance learning” (Phase One), progressing to a hybrid model combining remote learning with limited in-person classes (Phase Two), followed by daily school instruction (Phase Three).
“It is the goal of St. Helena Unified School District to provide an 'In Person 5 Days a Week' schedule for all students when public health conditions allow,” the report states. “This is contingent upon State and Local orders and employee negotiations on safety and working conditions.”
Parents who don’t want their kids to return to the classroom during the pandemic may opt for a year-long Virtual Learning Academy.
The school board will take action on the recommendation at 9 a.m. Monday, July 20. The meeting may be viewed at sthelenaunified.org, via Zoom, or on the district's YouTube page.
In a survey conducted in June, 53.2% of parents said they would prefer regular school days, compared with 15.8% who favored remote learning and 30.4% who favored a hybrid approach.
Another survey found that 81.5% of staff members would feel comfortable working in an environment that promotes social distancing, face coverings, frequent hand-washing and temperature checks. Sixteen percent said they have an underlying health condition, age concern, or other medical concern that could limit their return.
Watch Now: Know the symptoms of COVID-19
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.