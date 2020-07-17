St. Helena school administrators recommend starting school year online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Administrators at the St. Helena Unified School District will recommend to the school board Monday that the 2020-2021 school year begin online, after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced strict new guidelines limiting the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in counties that are on the state’s monitoring list may not offer in-person classes until their county has been off the list for at least 14 days, Newsom said Friday. Napa County is currently on that list due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. School is scheduled to start on Aug. 18.

A report posted Friday afternoon on the district’s website proposes starting the year with “robust distance learning” (Phase One), progressing to a hybrid model combining remote learning with limited in-person classes (Phase Two), followed by daily school instruction (Phase Three).

“It is the goal of St. Helena Unified School District to provide an 'In Person 5 Days a Week' schedule for all students when public health conditions allow,” the report states. “This is contingent upon State and Local orders and employee negotiations on safety and working conditions.”