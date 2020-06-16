St. Helena school board discusses reopening plan Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena school board will discuss instructional plans for this fall during its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

Based on guidelines from the state and the county, the school district is looking at how to reopen schools, possibly with a hybrid model that combines remote learning with socially distanced classroom instruction.

The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 27 and YouTube. Comments may be emailed to publiccomment@sthelenaunified.org or recorded via voicemail at 312-4268.