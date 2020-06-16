St. Helena school board discusses reopening plan Thursday

St. Helena school board discusses reopening plan Thursday

The St. Helena school board will discuss instructional plans for this fall during its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

Based on guidelines from the state and the county, the school district is looking at how to reopen schools, possibly with a hybrid model that combines remote learning with socially distanced classroom instruction.

The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 27 and YouTube. Comments may be emailed to publiccomment@sthelenaunified.org or recorded via voicemail at 312-4268.

