St. Helena school board discusses reopening plan Thursday

The St. Helena school board will discuss instructional plans for this fall during its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Based on guidelines from the state and the county, the school district is looking at how to reopen schools, possibly with a hybrid model that combines remote learning with socially distanced classroom instruction.
The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 27 and YouTube. Comments may be emailed to publiccomment@sthelenaunified.org or recorded via voicemail at 312-4268.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!