The St. Helena Unified School District is investigating clean energy, including solar systems, at its four schools.

After a study session on Tuesday, trustees asked staff to bring back a $150,000 contract with Napa-based Récolte Energy for possible approval at the board’s May 18 meeting.

Récolte President Gopal Shanker has managed similar projects for the Napa Valley Unified School District and wineries like Sutter Home and Castello di Amorosa. He’s suggesting solar panels at RLS Middle School and St. Helena Elementary School, a low-emission linear generator at St. Helena High School, and a total of 60 electric vehicle charging stations at all four of the district’s schools.

Shanker estimates the plan would save the district about $143,000 in energy bills in its first year, which would almost cover the cost of the Récolte contract.

If the board approves the contract, Shanker would perform a feasibility study fine-tuning the proposal, then craft a request for proposals seeking a company to build the equipment. If the district moves ahead with the project, construction could be done by the end of summer 2024.

The board also wants to investigate the possibility of solar panels at the high school — something Shanker didn’t recommend at first blush — and the noise and vibration associated with the linear generator he’s proposing along Grayson Avenue near the high school pool.

A linear generator compresses PG&E’s natural gas to produce electricity. Since the gas is compressed instead of burned, it produces minimal emissions.

The district would hire a third-party company to build, operate and own the linear generator and solar panels, and the district would buy the resulting electricity from those companies through a power purchase agreement.

The district’s out-of-pocket costs would be limited to Récolte's $150,000 management fee, legal review of the associated contracts, and the cost of buying the electricity from the third-party company, which would be cheaper than buying it from PG&E.

