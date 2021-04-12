St. Helena school board meets Thursday

The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Vintage Hall.

The board will review the annual report from the Measure B/C Bond Program’s Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which confirmed that all bond proceeds have been spent properly on facilities, not salaries or operational expenses.

Gillian Casey, the sole remaining member of the oversight committee, is resigning. Her departure leaves the committee with seven vacancies.

Remaining bond proceeds will be spent during the 2021-2022 school year, with a final audit to be conducted during the following school year. If the district cannot fill any of the vacancies on the committee, the district’s Business Operations Committee will review the expenditures.

Also on the board’s agenda:

- Budget assumptions for the 2021-2022 district budget

- A resolution affirming the district’s commitment to anti-racism

- A resolution regarding the St. Helena High School State Seal of Civic Engagement

- A report on 2021 summer school programs