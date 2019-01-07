The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Vintage Hall.
The board will review labor negotiation proposals between the school district and the St. Helena Teachers’ Association, conduct the annual district of choice lottery, and approve the cost savings certification for the early retirement incentive program.
The personnel register lists six teachers who will be retiring in June: Ana Canales at St. Helena Primary School, Lenore Davis and Linda Maloney at St. Helena Elementary School, Terry Messmer at RLS Middle School, and Theresa Ely and Debra Hacker at St. Helena High School. The early retirement incentives will save the district money in the long run because longer-tenured, higher-paid teachers will be replaced with new teachers lower on the pay scale.
Trustees are also scheduled to discuss a student residency audit, the district Intervention Plan, English language learners, and the summer aquatics program.