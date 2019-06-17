{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Vintage Hall.

After discussing labor negotiations and anticipated litigation in closed session, the board will convene in open session and discuss issues such as:

- Adoption of the 2019-2020 budget

- Approval of the 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP)

- Approval of a $256,573 contract with Schoolscapes, Inc. to build two new play structures at the primary school

- Approval of a $112,000 contract with the UpValley Family Centers to provide support services

- Approval of a $48,494 contract to install security cameras at the high school, middle school and primary school

- Approval of a $57,560 contract for interior painting at the elementary school (district staff will paint RLS rooms over the summer, and high school rooms will be painted at a later date)

- Approval of an agreement for the St. Helena Unified School District to provide special education services to Calistoga and Howell Mountain students

- Approval of a $30,000 contract with the city of St. Helena to provide after-school enrichment programs at the primary and elementary schools

- Approval of social science curriculum for the 2019-2020 school year

- Reports on after-school enrichment programs, Program Improvement Review, Wellness Policy, food services program, results of the California Healthy Kids Survey, and the English Language Learner program at the primary school.

