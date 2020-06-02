St. Helena school board recognizes Pride Month, updates Green Initiative

The St. Helena school board recently passed resolutions recognizing Pride Month and updating the district’s Green Initiative.
Joe Brawdy, a St. Helena High School junior and student board representative, was instrumental in bringing both resolutions to the board.
“The global pandemic really threw a wrench into the last few months of the school year,” Brawdy told the Star. “But even with everything, the students are coming together and putting forward these resolutions. And it’s really exciting to see the district – even with everything that’s going on – saying ‘We want to commit to our students.’”
Brawdy brought the Pride Month resolution to the board after meeting with the high school’s Genders and Sexualities Alliance, where members talked about the importance of Pride Month and what it’s like to be gay or queer on campus.
“My peers were excited that the school district was formally recognizing Pride Month,” Brawdy said. “This is something that we care about as students, and we now see that the district also cares about it.”
“It’s about celebrating diversity and creating a safe environment at school,” he added.
The pride flag will fly in front of Vintage Hall during the month of June, which is Pride Month.
The Green Initiative, first passed in 2015 at the urging of former student board representative Jack Preston, was updated based on input from students, with an increased focus on “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”
“Climate change and going green are really important to students,” said Brawdy, who gathered feedback from the leadership classes at St. Helena High School and RLS Middle School and the Environmental Activism Club at the high school.
The initiative calls for each of the four schools to set their own goals involving recycling, energy and water conservation, gardens and composing “so that the students at each school site can be in control of how the initiative is carried out,” Brawdy said.
The schools can also work together, he added. If a program is working well at one school, it can be adapted to the other schools.
