St. Helena school board recognizes Pride Month, updates Green Initiative

The St. Helena school board recently passed resolutions recognizing Pride Month and updating the district’s Green Initiative.

Joe Brawdy, a St. Helena High School junior and student board representative, was instrumental in bringing both resolutions to the board.

“The global pandemic really threw a wrench into the last few months of the school year,” Brawdy told the Star. “But even with everything, the students are coming together and putting forward these resolutions. And it’s really exciting to see the district – even with everything that’s going on – saying ‘We want to commit to our students.’”

Brawdy brought the Pride Month resolution to the board after meeting with the high school’s Genders and Sexualities Alliance, where members talked about the importance of Pride Month and what it’s like to be gay or queer on campus.

“My peers were excited that the school district was formally recognizing Pride Month,” Brawdy said. “This is something that we care about as students, and we now see that the district also cares about it.”

“It’s about celebrating diversity and creating a safe environment at school,” he added.