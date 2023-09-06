The St. Helena Unified School District refinanced some of its general obligation bonds earlier this month, in a move that district officials say will save taxpayers over $1.4 million.

The transaction is similar to a homeowner refinancing their mortgage to take advantage of lower interest rates and reduce their mortgage payments. In this case, the refinancing will lower the property taxes necessary to repay the bonds.

“We greatly value the support our schools receive from our community, and we are happy that this refinancing will save our taxpayers some money,” Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said in a statement issued Friday.

While interest rates are generally rising, the war in Ukraine has caused instability in global capital markets and increased investor demand for reliable securities like the school district's AAA-rated bonds. Based on the school board's direction on May 18, the district locked in a true interest cost of 2.5%.

“This is a very low-interest rate for this type of bond in the prevailing market environment,” said Chief Business Official Kay Vang.

“The board’s action reflects our commitment to look out for our taxpayers’ interests," said school board President Lisa Pelosi. "We are pleased to do right by the taxpayers and to have an opportunity to save our community some money, just as we have done in the past.”

