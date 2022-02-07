St. Helena school superintendent retiring in June

Superintendent Marylou Wilson has announced she will retire on June 30 after an eight-year tenure with the St. Helena Unified School District.

"The Board would like to thank Dr. Wilson for her commitment, professionalism, and hard work that led to the success of so many children in our educational system," according to a press release issued Monday.

"Dr. Wilson’s leadership provided continuity where systems and structures were put in place that ensured past successes and future stability. Her focus on staff capacity building allowed SHUSD to succeed in overcoming incredible challenges: operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, and economic downturns for the community.

"Dr. Wilson’s constant priority of focusing on students first, and their success resulted in the improvement of core subject competencies as well as a narrowing of the achievement gap. Her commitment to providing support systems for parents and students means that 'student wellness' at SHUSD is not just a phrase, but a measurable success story. Her work with the City of St. Helena, Boys and Girls Club, and the UpValley Family Center resulted in after-school enrichment programs and strong partnerships that provide multiple services to students and families."

The press release noted that St. Helena schools reopened in November 2020, with no school closures since.

"This feat is one that almost no TK-12 district with our student population achieved in the State of California, much less the country," the press release stated.

Board President Lisa Pelosi stated, “Dr. Wilson is a steadfast and focused leader who prioritizes students, every day. She is balanced in her approach to management, and we are fortunate to have her consistent leadership, especially with the challenges facing our schools in the last few years. We know SHUSD is poised to continue onward and upward with the foundation that Dr. Wilson has created. We will miss Dr. Wilson and cannot thank her enough for her contribution to SHUSD.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, school facilities have hosted vaccine and testing clinics.

The school board will initiate a search for a new superintendent. Trustees will release an action plan and timeline in the coming weeks.