St. Helena school year will start online

Trustee Jeannie Kerr said she hopes to reinstate in-person instruction "rather quickly," but she likes the new distance learning program developed by the district.

Distance learning will be more highly structured than last spring's program, with greater accountability for teachers. Grades will be reinstated and daily attendance will be required. Daily schedules will resemble a regular school day with classes via Zoom, breaks, lunch, at-home study periods, and time allotted for teachers to talk to students one-on-one, including special education students and English-language learners.

Teachers will even be able to livestream their classes from their classrooms, when practical.

Compared with last spring, "there will be a lot more support for the parents because they are the teachers at the lower grades," said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Mary Allen. "It will definitely be a different model this time around."

Under the hybrid approach, the district would split the student population in half. Group A would go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, Group B would go to school on Thursdays and Fridays, and both groups would receive distance learning on Wednesdays. On the two days a week when a group is not at school, those students would still have to check in with their teachers.