St. Helena school year will start online

St. Helena students will begin the coming school year online in accordance with a mandate issued Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Schools in counties that are on the state’s monitoring list may not offer in-person classes until their county has been off the list for at least 14 days, Newsom said Friday. Napa County is currently on that list due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. School is scheduled to start on Aug. 18.
At a special meeting on Monday, the school board unanimously approved the administration's plan to start the year with “robust distance learning” (Phase One). From there, the district could move into a hybrid model combining remote learning with limited in-person classes (Phase Two) or go straight to daily school instruction (Phase Three).
Superintendent Marylou Wilson said the district wants to offer five-day-a-week in-school instruction as soon as safety considerations and state and local orders allow.
"Truly that's where we want to be," Wilson said.
Parents who don’t want their kids to return to the classroom during the pandemic may opt for a year-long Virtual Learning Academy facilitated by a third-party provider. Chief Academic/Human Resources Officer Chris Heller said more details about that program will be announced in the next few weeks.
Trustee Jeannie Kerr said she hopes to reinstate in-person instruction "rather quickly," but she likes the new distance learning program developed by the district.
Distance learning will be more highly structured than last spring's program, with greater accountability for teachers. Grades will be reinstated and daily attendance will be required. Daily schedules will resemble a regular school day with classes via Zoom, breaks, lunch, at-home study periods, and time allotted for teachers to talk to students one-on-one, including special education students and English-language learners.
Teachers will even be able to livestream their classes from their classrooms, when practical.
Compared with last spring, "there will be a lot more support for the parents because they are the teachers at the lower grades," said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Mary Allen. "It will definitely be a different model this time around."
Under the hybrid approach, the district would split the student population in half. Group A would go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, Group B would go to school on Thursdays and Fridays, and both groups would receive distance learning on Wednesdays. On the two days a week when a group is not at school, those students would still have to check in with their teachers.
The hybrid system would allow for physical distancing in classrooms and limit the spread of the virus between students and teachers and among students themselves.
According to a survey in June, 53.2% of parents said they would prefer regular school days, compared with 15.8% who favored remote learning and 30.4% who favored a hybrid approach.
Another June survey found that 81.5% of staff members would feel comfortable working in an environment that promotes social distancing, face coverings, frequent hand-washing and temperature checks. Sixteen percent said they have an underlying health condition, age concern, or other medical concern that could limit their return.
Since those surveys were conducted, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Napa County.
"In the last month, as things have changed ... some of that anxiety has increased within our staff," said Brandon Farrell, president of the St. Helena Teachers Association.
Trustee Julio Olguin said he understands that distance learning presents challenges for parents, especially working and single parents who will need extra support from the district and the community.
"The way that we handle ourselves as parents and community members is going to teach our children how to respond as well," Olguin said. "If we're patient and we're resilient and we're flexible, then the kids are more than likely going to follow our lead."
Board President Maria Haug said the district is fortunate to have enough resources to have procured large amounts of personal protective equipment in anticipation of re-opening.
"We're very lucky ... to have the small class sizes that will make our students and teachers safe," Haug said, adding that many districts might have to continue remote learning for the entire school year.
Wilson said students, faculty and parents should expect a "challenging year."
"We must be flexible," Wilson said. "We must be kind. And we must approach all of our work with positive intent."
Watch Now: Know the symptoms of COVID-19
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.