St. Helena schools adapt to remote learning

Forty-one St. Helena High School drama students were treated to a very special class on March 30.
Not only were there two live student performances, but three alumni were on hand to share their insights about studying the performing arts at New York University, UC-Davis and Sacramento State University.
The final twist was that none of the students, alumni or teacher were in the same room.
“Artists are trained to improve and be flexible and therefore we are adapting,” Drama Director Patti Coyle said. “Nothing will ever take the place of live theater or music, but in the meantime, you can’t stop expressing yourself if you’re an artist.”
Coyle’s weekly Video Drama class is one example of how St. Helena teachers are using technology to navigate the uncharted territory of remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers are using applications like Google Meet, Flipgrid and PowerSchool to teach remotely for the remainder of the school year. With the St. Helena Primary School passing out iPads to parents last week, each student now has a device: iPads at the primary school, Chromebooks at the elementary and middle schools, and laptops at the high school.
“I can walk into a classroom any day and teach a lesson,” said St. Helena High School history teacher Evan Blasingame. “But having to do this online thing definitely is a challenge.”
Farrell praised teachers for “thinking outside the box” and adapting to a difficult, fast-changing situation.
“I’m sure there are hiccups along the way, but I know that our staff and community are really adaptable,” he said. “We all want to do what’s right for our kids.”
'Let families be families'
Some assignments lend themselves well to online learning, like students in Blasingame’s class who are perusing digitally archived St. Helena Stars to develop a historical snapshot for a particular year.
The school district’s 1:1 student-to-device ratio has also made it easier to adapt to remote learning, said RLS Middle School history teacher Jennifer Marinace. For example, students and teachers were already using Google Docs, with separate folders for each class.
“They can put documents in there and we can push documents out to them,” Marinace said. “We already know how to do that. That’s made this easier for us compared with schools (without 1:1 computing) that are now facing a steeper learning curve.”
The students who are most diligent about completing their online assignments tend to be the same ones who are most diligent about doing their work in class, teachers say. But educators are also considering each student’s unique situation at home.
“This is such an all-encompassing crisis that we have to let families be families,” said Farrell.
At the primary school, that means scheduling student-teacher check-ins for a time that’s convenient to parents who might be working or taking care of other children, said St. Helena Primary School Principal Tamara Sanguinetti.
'Must-dos' and 'may-dos'
“We’re sending out work packets and a calendar that has ‘must-dos’ and ‘may-dos,’” Sanguinetti said. “Because we don’t want parents to be overwhelmed.”
“Must-dos” include exercises in reading, writing, math and physical education. “May-do” lessons could involve Spanish, music and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).
At some grade levels, teachers are using spreadsheets to track which students are completing all of their assignments, which students are cherry-picking their favorite subjects, and which students haven’t checked in at all.
If students aren’t completing their assignments, teachers will call them on the phone “not with a critical message at all, but more to check in, make sure everything’s OK, and see if they need anything,” Marinace said.
“We’re very aware that some families are struggling financially right now,” she said. “There are kids who are taking care of their siblings. So we’re not pressuring kids into doing their work. We’d like kids to stay engaged in schoolwork and keep their minds active, but we also know that’s not going to work for everybody.”
The school district has done away with letter grades for grades 8 and below. But even at the high school, teachers are sensitive to each family’s situation.
“The priority is that people are staying safe and healthy and taking care of themselves,” Blasingame said. “If we can continue their education on top of that, great.”
No wi-fi at home
The district is also trying to accommodate the small handful of students who lack Internet access at home.
“Normally those kids could go to the public library or the coffee shop or just stay after school to get their work done online. Now they can’t do that,” Marinace said, adding that the district is “working really hard” to find a solution for those students.
In the meantime, teachers are producing paper assignments for students who lack Internet access. Marinace said converting online lessons to paper takes a significant amount of time and makes it harder to incorporate multimedia elements like video clips and online quizzes.
Many students need extra clarification even after receiving the paper assignment, Marinace added. She’s offering online office hours and calling families to check in with her students and make sure they understand their assignments.
The Flipgrid app allows teachers to record their lessons and students to record their responses and questions. Screencasting allows students to see the teacher’s computer screen in real time. But even the best technology can’t quite replicate the social experience of learning how to act in a classroom setting.
Kids crave interaction
That’s why social and behavioral lessons – such as what to do when you’re feeling frustrated – are considered “must-dos” at the primary school.
“It’s hard because kids crave that interaction, but it really is dependent on when their parents have time to do it,” Sanguinetti said.
Face-to-face interaction is crucial at the primary school, where teachers use their own observations rather than standardized tests to assess each student’s progress, Sanguinetti said.
Providing that level of personalized education is especially important – and, at this time, very difficult – when it comes to the district’s special education population.
“Special ed isn’t designed for remote learning. It’s a hands-on, person-to-person instructional methodology,” said Peter McCauley, a special education teacher at St. Helena Elementary School.
McCauley works with students who have a range of needs, from those who need a little bit of help outside class to those with severe cognitive and physical disabilities.
“I’m going to use whatever tool I can use, even if that’s just phone calls several times a week to parents and kids,” McCauley said. “The students have their Chromebooks at home, and all of my students have iPads, so I’m trying to get the kids and their parents to use those tools. But I have to say it hasn’t been very successful yet.”
Students with autism crave a highly structured learning environment that’s hard to replicate at home. McCauley worked with one mother to develop a schedule and keep her child motivated.
“Mom has been pretty successful with that,” he said. “And then there are other parents who say, ‘It’s hard unless I’m right there next to them.’ And I tell them that’s true during the school day too.”
Students revel in using videoconferences to reconnect with their classmates and teachers.
Marinace held her first Google Hangout last week. After Marinace had checked in with her class and answered their questions about the assignment, a group of kids clearly wanted to stay online and socialize.
“I got an email from one of the moms afterward saying she hadn’t seen her child this happy in the past two weeks,” Marinace said. “He was so happy to have that personal connection.”
“The students like being together and I like being with my students,” Blasingame said. “That’s been the hardest part of this. We’re not really learning together like we would be in the classroom, but we’re doing the best we can.”
