St. Helena schools adapt to remote learning

McCauley works with students who have a range of needs, from those who need a little bit of help outside class to those with severe cognitive and physical disabilities.

“I’m going to use whatever tool I can use, even if that’s just phone calls several times a week to parents and kids,” McCauley said. “The students have their Chromebooks at home, and all of my students have iPads, so I’m trying to get the kids and their parents to use those tools. But I have to say it hasn’t been very successful yet.”

Students with autism crave a highly structured learning environment that’s hard to replicate at home. McCauley worked with one mother to develop a schedule and keep her child motivated.

“Mom has been pretty successful with that,” he said. “And then there are other parents who say, ‘It’s hard unless I’m right there next to them.’ And I tell them that’s true during the school day too.”

Students revel in using videoconferences to reconnect with their classmates and teachers.

Marinace held her first Google Hangout last week. After Marinace had checked in with her class and answered their questions about the assignment, a group of kids clearly wanted to stay online and socialize.