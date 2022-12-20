St. Helena schools beat state averages for academics

The St. Helena Unified School District beats state averages in academic achievement and other metrics, according to California School Dashboard results released last week.

The district is above average in English, math, English learner progress, graduation rates, suspension rates and chronic absenteeism, according to data from the 2021-22 school year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

There’s still plenty of room for improvement, though, especially since those state averages dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, St. Helena kids scored 26.2 points below grade standard in math. That’s better than the state average of 51.7 points, but it still ranks as “low.”

Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said math instruction "needs to improve at all levels."

The district has already put a teacher on special assignment for grades TK-5 to focus on math instruction, data collection and remediation support. The district is also considering TK-5 math instructional materials for next school year and working with a TK-12 Math Alignment Committee to “review data, discuss curricular needs, establish grade-level expectations, and promote equity in instruction,” according to a memo released by Aurelio.

St. Helena kids fare much better at English, scoring 25.2 points above grade-level standard. That’s far above the state average of 12.2 points below standard.

Aurelio said one of the reasons kids did better at reading than math during the pandemic is that “reading is embedded in everything else we do,” whereas math is not.

“Most kids I know won’t sit with their parents and do math,” he said. “But they will sit with their parents and read a book.”

English learners accounted for 19.7% of the district’s student population last year. According to the Dashboard, 59.1% of English learners progressed to English language proficiency last year, beating the state average of 50.3%.

St. Helena’s graduation rate was 93.3%, compared with 87.4% for the state.

The school board will review the Dashboard data on Jan. 19 and hold a special study session on academic data in February.

To learn more, visit caschooldashboard.org and search for “Saint Helena.”

Photos: St. Helena High School graduation, 2022 St. Helena High School Class of 2022 Rehn Bothof Felipe Rodriguez and Ben Scinto St. Helena High School Class of 2022 Charlie Carpy Bonnie Vazquez Gratacos St. Helena High School Class of 2022 Lance Nonescan Justin Gastelum Kaylee Moura Jovani Rivera Anjali Felder Dylan Rodriguez St. Helena High School Class of 2022 St. Helena High School Class of 2022 St. Helena High School diploma