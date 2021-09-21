St. Helena schools begin ‘modified quarantine’ for COVID-19 exposure

St. Helena Unified School District students who have been exposed to COVID-19 may now stay in school under new protocols handed down by the state.

Under the old protocols, had there been an exposure in the classroom, the classroom would have been closed and all the kids would have gone home for 10 days of remote learning.

The new “modified quarantine” system is intended to keep asymptomatic kids in the classroom without compromising their health, by offering free on-site testing for unvaccinated kids.

“If we find out after the fact that we had an exposure in the classroom, we can screen all of those children twice a week with a rapid antigen test to see if anybody is positive for COVID,” said Kate Scudero, St. Helena Unified School District nurse. “If someone is, that person goes home for their 10-day quarantine, but the rest of the kids can remain in class because it is felt that the consistent use of masks is protective enough that kids can remain in school.”

The new protocols offer incentives for kids 12 and older to get vaccinated, which the district strongly encourages.