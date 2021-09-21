 Skip to main content
St. Helena schools begin ‘modified quarantine’ for COVID-19 exposure

St. Helena Unified School District students who have been exposed to COVID-19 may now stay in school under new protocols handed down by the state.

Under the old protocols, had there been an exposure in the classroom, the classroom would have been closed and all the kids would have gone home for 10 days of remote learning.

The new “modified quarantine” system is intended to keep asymptomatic kids in the classroom without compromising their health, by offering free on-site testing for unvaccinated kids.

“If we find out after the fact that we had an exposure in the classroom, we can screen all of those children twice a week with a rapid antigen test to see if anybody is positive for COVID,” said Kate Scudero, St. Helena Unified School District nurse. “If someone is, that person goes home for their 10-day quarantine, but the rest of the kids can remain in class because it is felt that the consistent use of masks is protective enough that kids can remain in school.”

The new protocols offer incentives for kids 12 and older to get vaccinated, which the district strongly encourages.

Vaccinated kids can participate in extracurriculars during the quarantine period and don’t have to undergo the twice-a-week testing. Unvaccinated kids may not participate in extracurriculars during the quarantine period and must undergo the testing.

St. Helena began modified quarantines last week.

“Instead of having 60 kids at home we had four kids at home,” Scudero said.

“It’s keeping kids in school for a full school day, which is super-important,” said Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

In order to make the system work, district officials are asking for parents’ help.

First, parents need to consent to the twice-a-week testing. They can do so through the district’s website, sthelenaunified.org, via the “COVID-19 Student Testing Information” tab.

Second, people 12 and over who haven’t been vaccinated may do so at a free vaccination clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 Monday, Sept. 27, in the lobby of the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. The clinic is open to everyone, not just students.

Third, if a student has been vaccinated, parents are asked to provide proof of vaccination to the school.

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

Free vaccine clinic on Monday

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the public from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the lobby of the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. No appointments are necessary.

