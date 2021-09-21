St. Helena schools begin ‘modified quarantine’ for COVID-19 exposure

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“If we find out after the fact that we had an exposure in the classroom, we can screen all of those children twice a week with a rapid antigen test to see if anybody is positive for COVID,” said Kate Scudero, St. Helena Unified School District nurse. “If someone is, that person goes home for their 10-day quarantine, but the rest of the kids can remain in class because it is felt that the consistent use of masks is protective enough that kids can remain in school.”
The new protocols offer incentives for kids 12 and older to get vaccinated, which the district strongly encourages.
Vaccinated kids can participate in extracurriculars during the quarantine period and don’t have to undergo the twice-a-week testing. Unvaccinated kids may not participate in extracurriculars during the quarantine period and must undergo the testing.
St. Helena began modified quarantines last week.
“Instead of having 60 kids at home we had four kids at home,” Scudero said.
“It’s keeping kids in school for a full school day, which is super-important,” said Superintendent Marylou Wilson.
In order to make the system work, district officials are asking for parents’ help.
Second, people 12 and over who haven’t been vaccinated may do so at a free vaccination clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 Monday, Sept. 27, in the lobby of the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. The clinic is open to everyone, not just students.
Third, if a student has been vaccinated, parents are asked to provide proof of vaccination to the school.
Free vaccine clinic on Monday
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the public from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the lobby of the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. No appointments are necessary.