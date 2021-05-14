St. Helena schools commit to social justice, equity

High school students can share their thoughts and concerns through quarterly student congress meetings and the leadership class, where Heller checks in periodically. When students told Heller the high school’s seven-period schedule wasn’t working last fall, the schedule was adjusted “to better meet the needs of students,” said student board representative Joe Brawdy.

“Instead of students going to the district … the district is coming to us,” Brawdy said. “It’s exciting, as a student, to see my voice and the voices of my peers not only listened to but respected.”

Brawdy brought a resolution to the school board allowing high school graduates to earn the new State Seal of Civic Engagement, starting next year. Students can earn the distinction by participating in civics-related projects and demonstrating excellence in civic learning.

District officials say their efforts are still a work in progress. White students still outperform non-white students academically. LGBTQ students continue to be at higher risk of suicide. High school AP classes are disproportionately white, even though the district covers all AP testing fees.