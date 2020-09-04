St. Helena schools to continue distance learning through September

The St. Helena Unified School District will continue distance learning at least through the end of September.
Under color-coded reopening guidelines issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Napa County has been in the Red category since Aug. 31. If the county remains in that tier for two weeks, schools could possibly reopen after the second week, or as soon as Sept. 14.
“However, based on a number of contributing factors, St. Helena Unified will not open for in-person instruction until a later date,” the district said in a statement issued Friday.
Reopening requires a coordinated effort and must be done in alignment with the guidelines issued by the Napa County Office of Education and the California Department of Public Health. The district’s statements describes “vital logistical considerations” concerning transportation, health and safety, food service, facilities, instruction and staffing.
Details range from the spacing of desks inside classrooms to temperature checks to updated bus routes.
The district has developed three learning models for this school year: distance learning, hybrid and daily in-person instruction.
“As we are currently in the distance learning model, the district would reopen our schools in a hybrid model for a duration of one to three weeks to evaluate our new school operations before having full in-person instruction,” according to the district’s statement. “As COVID-19 conditions improve or worsen, we may use any one of the three models to match Napa County Health Guidelines while responding to the fluidity of the pandemic.”
Parents with questions about reopening should go to sthelenaunified.org or contact a principal.
