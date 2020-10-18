St. Helena schools to return to in-class instruction Nov. 2

The St. Helena school board agreed Friday to postpone the scheduled reopening of schools by one week to Monday, Nov. 2.

The St. Helena Teachers’ Association had recommended postponing the reopening to January due to the Glass Fire. The fire destroyed the homes of 35 school district families and one employee and disrupted two weeks of logistical preparation leading up to the previously scheduled Oct. 26 reopening.

At Friday’s special meeting, trustees endorsed a recommendation by district staff to begin five-day-a-week in-person instruction on Nov. 2.

“With the two weeks of closure, I do believe we can be ready on Nov. 2,” said Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

The board unanimously agreed that it’s time to get kids back in school if their families are ready.

“In-person instruction is an opportunity for our students and families to re-acclimate with their school community, which in turn offers a spark for their social/emotional health,” Trustee Lisa Pelosi said.