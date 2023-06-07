Blue Zones Project in Upper Napa Valley announced Tuesday that the first four schools in the St. Helena Unified School District have been designated Blue Zones Project Approved.

St. Helena High School, Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, St. Helena Elementary School and St. Helena Primary School have all completed the validation process, highlighting and documenting policies and practices that have been implemented in recent years to promote the well-being of students. They include ensuring a variety of healthy options available to students in the cafeteria, implementing mindfulness curriculum at various grade levels, and maintaining school gardens.

“Appealing and healthy ‘scratch cooking’ menu items, mindfulness activities, and extra counseling support are just a few examples of the many things our schools do every day to support our students’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” said Andrea Stubbs, the district's chief business official. “Healthier, happier students perform better academically; they are more likely to graduate, attend and complete college, contribute positively to their communities, and enjoy longer lives.”

Some key components of St. Helena Unified School’s designation include:

• Maintaining a committee that meets regularly to address issues that affect the well-being of the entire school community.

• Maintaining tobacco-free environments on all campuses.

• Providing nutrition education and enhance cafeteria environment to encourage healthy eating during the school day.

“We were thrilled by all the remarkable things already happening in SHUSD throughout the approval process," said Carolyn Delfino, organization lead for Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley. "Well-being is a priority in the Upper Napa Valley and can see it’s a priority for educators to instill principles of well-being in their students. We enjoyed partnering with RLS Middle School for their annual Wellness Day and look forward to working with the other schools in the district next year on similar events, and holding engagement events, such as cooking demos for faculty and staff.”

“It’s incredibly exciting for SHUSD in partnership with Blue Zones Project, and to the community of St. Helena to have all four schools within the district meet the requirements for Blue Zones Project approval,” said David Pauls, physical education teacher at RLS Middle School. “Collaborative efforts throughout the last few years between teachers, staff, parents, students, administration, and Blue Zones Project representatives have been made in order to provide more wellness opportunities for all! This a win and just the beginning of positive changes that can continue in SHUSD and in the community.”

Blue Zones Project will honor and acknowledge these milestones with school-wide community celebrations that are planned for fall as students come back to school. For more information, go to unv.bluezonesproject.com/events.

