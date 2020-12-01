St. Helena Scouts clear brush to make Angwin forest more fire-resilient

St. Helena Boy Scouts spent a recent Sunday in an Angwin forest, clearing underbrush that could have fueled a devastating wildfire.
On Nov. 22, Scout William Dappen of Troop One assembled a team of eight fellow Scouts, along with several adults, to clear out miniature Douglas fir, tanoak and other fast-growing vegetation that forestry and fire officials call “ladder fuel.”
“They allow wildfires to get up to the larger trees, and that’s how you get wildfires like what we had (in October),” Dappen said.
The area the Scouts cleared is near the top of Angwish Hill east of Ridge Road, but their work has major implications for St. Helena, said Pacific Union College forest manager Peter Lecourt.
“Because of the way these fires move, stopping a fire in Angwin could prevent the loss of homes and lives in St. Helena,” Lecourt said. “What’s good for Angwin is good for St. Helena.”
The work grew out of Dappen’s Eagle Scout project. He’s helping Lecourt install signs throughout the 864-acre forest.
When Lecourt mentioned he could use some help clearing brush, Dappen jumped at the chance for Scouts to rack up some community service hours, which have been hard to come by during the pandemic.
“They did some really solid work at a time when I really needed it done,” Lecourt said. “I’m very grateful.”
Lecourt said the Scouts cleared between a half-acre and an acre – labor that would have cost $2,000 to $4,000. Approximately 500 acres still need to be cleared, Lecourt said.
“It’s very expensive work,” said Lecourt, who gets help from the Civilian Conservation Corps, private fundraising, grants, and volunteers like the Scouts.
In a healthy forest, fire provides an ecological service by clearing out the understory without affecting the more mature trees, Lecourt said.
However, in the absence of those natural wildfires the understory becomes thick with brushy vegetation, setting the stage for the fast-moving and catastrophic wildfires that have become all too familiar to Californians.
“Then when a fire does come through, it starts on the ground with the small brushy fuel, then climbs up to vegetation in the 10- to 20-foot range, then gets up into the bigger trees like it’s climbing a ladder,” Lecourt said.
Thinning the understory mimics the conditions of a natural forest, making wildfires less severe and reducing competition for water among the remaining trees, he said.
Lecourt said he’s looking for “more allies” to help fund and do the work necessary to make the forest more fire-resilient and restore its ecological integrity, including firebreak maintenance, vegetation thinning and controlled burns.
This year’s project budget is $140,000, with $48,000 available, leaving a balance of $92,000 that needs to be raised by February. Once the work is done, Lecourt can access a reimbursable grant of $65,379 from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, but he still has to raise private funds up front.
Donations can be made at puc.fund/firemitigation or by check to Pacific Union College (memo: fire mitigation).
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
