St. Helena Scouts clear brush to make Angwin forest more fire-resilient

Lecourt said the Scouts cleared between a half-acre and an acre – labor that would have cost $2,000 to $4,000. Approximately 500 acres still need to be cleared, Lecourt said.

“It’s very expensive work,” said Lecourt, who gets help from the Civilian Conservation Corps, private fundraising, grants, and volunteers like the Scouts.

In a healthy forest, fire provides an ecological service by clearing out the understory without affecting the more mature trees, Lecourt said.

However, in the absence of those natural wildfires the understory becomes thick with brushy vegetation, setting the stage for the fast-moving and catastrophic wildfires that have become all too familiar to Californians.

“Then when a fire does come through, it starts on the ground with the small brushy fuel, then climbs up to vegetation in the 10- to 20-foot range, then gets up into the bigger trees like it’s climbing a ladder,” Lecourt said.

Thinning the understory mimics the conditions of a natural forest, making wildfires less severe and reducing competition for water among the remaining trees, he said.