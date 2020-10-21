St. Helena, Scouts near agreement on repairing Scout Hall

The City of St. Helena is nearing an agreement with local Scouts to repair Railroad Avenue’s historic Scout Hall.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the City Council will consider a property use agreement allowing the Scouts to raise money and spruce up the building with help from service clubs and other community benefactors.
The city owns the building, but Scouts have been using it for meetings and storage since 1936. A 2017 study identified $300,000 in necessary repairs to the building over the first three years. Local contractor Steve Ebersole reached a similar estimate of $250,000-$300,000.
Boy Scouts Troop 1 and Rotary approached the city in late 2019 offering to lead a community fundraising effort and collaborate with local service clubs to repair the building, which was last refurbished in 1983.
Scout representatives especially want to focus on replacing the exterior siding, repainting the building, repairing window flashing and dry rot, and improving drainage.
In February the council encouraged city staff to negotiate an agreement with the Scouts and Rotary.
Two options emerged from the subsequent talks. The Scouts could raise money for the repairs and donate it to the city, or the two sides could enter into a property use agreement allowing the Scouts to raise the money and oversee the work themselves.
According to a city staff report, the Scouts preferred the second approach “given the opportunity for in-kind services and materials, as well as an interest in actively creating opportunities for members of the Troop and the community to be involved in repair activities.”
The property use agreement would also formalize the relationship between the city and the Scouts and set expectations for future maintenance and use, including by the Girl Scouts.
The city will remain in charge of roof repairs due to the obvious risks associated with the work. The city has already budgeted $20,000 for the roof repairs and received three proposals ranging from $11,980 to $34,900. According to the staff report, the roof work could begin in the coming month, weather permitting.
In addition to Rotary, the following groups have pledged to assist with money and/or labor for the remaining work: American Labor Post 199, Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor 53, Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley, St. Helena Kiwanis Club and Grace Episcopal Church.
