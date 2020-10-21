St. Helena, Scouts near agreement on repairing Scout Hall

The City of St. Helena is nearing an agreement with local Scouts to repair Railroad Avenue’s historic Scout Hall.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the City Council will consider a property use agreement allowing the Scouts to raise money and spruce up the building with help from service clubs and other community benefactors.

The city owns the building, but Scouts have been using it for meetings and storage since 1936. A 2017 study identified $300,000 in necessary repairs to the building over the first three years. Local contractor Steve Ebersole reached a similar estimate of $250,000-$300,000.

Boy Scouts Troop 1 and Rotary approached the city in late 2019 offering to lead a community fundraising effort and collaborate with local service clubs to repair the building, which was last refurbished in 1983.

Scout representatives especially want to focus on replacing the exterior siding, repainting the building, repairing window flashing and dry rot, and improving drainage.

In February the council encouraged city staff to negotiate an agreement with the Scouts and Rotary.