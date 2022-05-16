St. Helena seeks applicants for Utility Customer Advisory Committee

The St. Helena City Council is seeking applicants for the Utility Customer Advisory Committee to help with the upcoming water and wastewater rate study.
The committee will consists of up to seven members. Responsibilities include:
• Reviewing and confirming financing assumptions and options presented by staff and the consultant for Capital Improvement Projects in the first five years of the rate study, giving due consideration to project prioritization and the proper balance of using cash versus debt.
• Reviewing and confirming significant financial assumptions in the study, such as reserves, adequacy of sinking funds, and designated and undesignated fund balances.
• Review findings and recommendations to ensure equitable allocation of costs related to industrial, commercial, and residential users, rate models, and recommend appropriate rates and changes with consideration given to location, setting, special demands or unique conditions.
Members must reside, own properties, or own businesses within the boundaries of St. Helena’s water and wastewater service area.
Recruitment closes at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20. Submit an application at sthelena.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication.
