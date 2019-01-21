The city of St. Helena is seeking volunteers to apply for one vacant seat on the Planning Commission and three vacant seats on the Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee.
The Planning Commission vacancy was created when former Commissioner David Knudsen was appointed to the City Council. The seat expires in June 2020.
The Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee has one regular position and two alternate positions open.
Applications are available at City Hall and at cityofsthelena.org under “Forms and Permits.” Applications are due Jan. 31. Appointments are scheduled for the Feb. 12 City Council meeting.
For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.