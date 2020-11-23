 Skip to main content
St. Helena seeks applicants for water board

The city is looking for volunteers to serve on a temporary Water Advisory Board while St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency.

Effective Nov. 1, the City of St. Helena established a Water Shortage Emergency condition requiring the implementation of Phase II Water Regulations and the formation of a Water Advisory Board.

With the declaration of a Phase II emergency, the city must form a Water Advisory Board consisting of:

• One member of the City Council

• One member of the Planning Commission

• One winery (water) customer

• Two public members, one of whom shall be solely a residential customer.

Applications are available at cityofsthelena.org and must be turned in by Dec. 15.

For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or cityclerk@cityofsthelena.org.

The council is scheduled to interview applicants and make appointments on Jan. 12.

