St. Helena seeks applicants for water board

The city is looking for volunteers to serve on a temporary Water Advisory Board while St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency.
Effective Nov. 1, the City of St. Helena established a Water Shortage Emergency condition requiring the implementation of Phase II Water Regulations and the formation of a Water Advisory Board.
With the declaration of a Phase II emergency, the city must form a Water Advisory Board consisting of:
• One member of the City Council
• One member of the Planning Commission
• One winery (water) customer
• Two public members, one of whom shall be solely a residential customer.
Applications are available at cityofsthelena.org and must be turned in by Dec. 15.
For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or cityclerk@cityofsthelena.org.
The council is scheduled to interview applicants and make appointments on Jan. 12.
