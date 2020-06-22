St. Helena seeks input on Farmstead hotel proposal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ted Hall of Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch says his hotel project would generate more than $2 million a year in city revenue and funnel scores of customers to businesses in downtown St. Helena.

In describing his family’s 65-room project, Hall doesn’t even use the word “hotel.” He says it would merely add a lodging component to the existing Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch property, using existing infrastructure like food service, administration, marketing and maintenance.

“While we will need to add some employees, the number of employees won’t be anything like a standalone hotel,” Hall said. “The bang for the city is really large relative to any impact.”

The project could come before the Planning Commission as soon as August. Then the City Council will hold a hearing on the development agreement, which is still being negotiated and will spell out details such as the project’s contribution to affordable housing.

If approved, the hotel could open in late 2022, Hall said. The rooms would have an average daily rate of $967.