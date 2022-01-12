St. Helena seeks input on Vine Trail route options

The City of St. Helena is going to gather more public input before deciding the best route for the Napa Valley Vine Trail through St. Helena.

The City Council signed off Tuesday on an outreach process consisting of at least two Zoom community workshops, two open houses, and two Zoom meetings for businesses.

The Active Transportation Committee will review the feedback collected during those meetings and make a formal recommendation to the council, which could select a route in March.

Meanwhile, the Vine Trail has commissioned a parking study west of Highway 29, a parking lot study at Safeway, and a survey of local school parents.

The main question is whether the Vine Trail should use Adams/Oak/Spring, Adams/Oak/Mitchell, or Church/Pope. There’s also been informal talk about potential other routes, but those are the three being analyzed by a consultant, BKF.

The Active Transportation Committee reviewed the options in November and didn’t reach consensus on how to get the trail through the downtown.

Adams/Oak would better serve students riding to school, but it would eliminate 40 to 50 parking spaces used by businesses and their customers.

Church would eliminate about 20 spaces — or zero if the street were converted to one-way. However, it wouldn’t be as useful to students.

“The Vine Trail is happy with any of these three different alternatives,” said Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of the Napa Valley Vine Trail. “They are a huge improvement over sending adults and children meandering down the streets of St. Helena.”

Councilmember Eric Hall said he was concerned about the loss of downtown parking spaces. He said he’d like to investigate another route on the east side of town that would go from Adams to the Hunter property to Starr to Pope to College to Mills, with a spur leading to the redwood grove near the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

McMinn said that route would be so far out of the way that people wouldn’t use it, but he's willing to have it looked at during the upcoming input process.

