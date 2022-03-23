 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena set to reevaluate water/sewer rates

Rutherford pump station

The Rutherford pump station is one of many outdated facilities that make up St. Helena's water and sewer infrastructure.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The City of St. Helena is preparing to hire a consultant to study its water and wastewater rates, a process that will probably result in rate hikes.

At a special meeting on Friday, the City Council will be asked to authorize a $146,310 contract with Raftelis Financial Consultants, which would study the financial obligations of the city’s water and wastewater funds and propose appropriate rates.

The contract was on Tuesday’s council agenda, but the council postponed action due to the length of the meeting.

A schedule contained in Tuesday's staff report calls for public hearings on the new rates to be held in October and November, following a string of community engagement sessions and City Council workshops.

St. Helena’s last rate study was performed in 2016 and proposed a series of rate hikes, the last of which took effect in November.

The previous consultant told city officials that charging different water rates based on a customer’s location wouldn’t survive legal scrutiny. However, the idea remains a popular one among locals who believe in-city customers are subsidizing water service for customers in outlying areas that use separate infrastructure.

The rates will be influenced by the outcome of a $19 million infrastructure bond measure on the June ballot. The funds raised by the measure would pay for critical Public Works project that would otherwise have to be funded by rates.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

