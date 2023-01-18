St. Helena should get a break after weeks of rain

The Upvalley should finally get some dry weather after the last in a series of atmospheric rivers over the weekend brought St. Helena to 25.22 inches for the rainfall season running from July to June.

A weather station near the Pope Street Bridge measured 2.96 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday, but St. Helena was spared the flooding that was associated with extreme rain events of past decades.

With Napa County under a flood warning on Saturday, the Napa River near St. Helena rose to only 13.41 feet, well short of its seasonal high of 16.71 feet on Jan. 9.

Sulphur Creek near Pope Street rose to only 4.14 feet, short of previous high marks on Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 9.

Bell Canyon Reservoir, one of St. Helena's primary water sources, remains 100% full.

As the Star went to press, forecasts called for more rain on Wednesday night, followed by a dry spell that could extend until February.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Helena's January total was 11.59 inches, exceeding the historical monthly average of 7.45 inches. This has been the city's wettest January since 2017, when it received 16.52 inches.

The city of St. Helena declared an emergency last week, which will allow it to apply for federal and state reimbursement for a pair of sewer overflows and other storm-related expenses.

Public Works has also reported erosion of the Napa River bank near the the wastewater treatment plant spray fields, a sinkhole above a 60-inch storm pipe at the end of Dowdell Lane, and sediment migration in Sulphur Creek near the Valley View bridge.

Napa County issued its own emergency declaration on Tuesday, which could help it access federal and state funds for an estimated $8.5 million worth of storm-related damage.

The county reported road damage at three sites on Mount Veeder Road, as well as Dry Creek, Old Lawley Toll, Steele Canyon and Redwood roads.

County crews also are assessing whether other areas sustained damage from the series of storms that carried extensive rainfall into Northern California starting in the last week of December.

“Napa County weathered the recent storms and has emerged in much better shape than other regions in the state,” Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Despite this, the county experienced substantial road damage as a result and this emergency proclamation will help us expedite repairs and pursue state and federal funds.”

Staff from the St. Helena Star and the Napa Valley Register contributed to this report.