St. Helena skatepark closing for maintenance Dec. 13-17

The St. Helena Public Works Department will begin maintenance activities on the Crane Park skatepark starting Monday, Dec. 13.

Maintenance activities will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Friday, Dec. 17. For safety reasons, the skatepark will be closed for the entire duration of the project.

The purpose of the maintenance is to:

• Repair Cracks in Skatepark — Clean out and fill cracks

• Repair Joints in Skatepark — Clean out and fill joints

Please be aware of onsite maintenance activities which may affect park accessibility within the surrounding vicinity of the skatepark.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For questions, please call 968-2658.