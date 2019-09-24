The City of St. Helena will close the Crane Park skatepark for maintenance activities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25 and continuing through Oct. 28. Work is expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For safety reasons, the skatepark will be closed for the entire duration of the project. The purpose of the maintenance is to:
-Repair rough edges, pool blocks, seams at top of pyramid, cracks, and joints in skatepark;
-Repaint all steel coping and edging, pressure wash and reseal entire skatepark with tinted concrete sealer;
-Replace the brick coping in the flow bowl with cast in place brick coping, tiles with more durable faux tile;
-Add a flat rail and bank in the street area of the skatepark.
In late August, the St. Helena Parks & Recreation Commission recommended that the City Council approve approximately $89,000 worth of repairs and maintenance to be conducted by Grindline, the Seattle-based company that built the St. Helena Skatepark in 2009.
Additionally, city workers will add a southern entrance near the redwood grove, replace pavers and signs, and re-landscape the central dirt area where the original landscaping went to seed when the city was under drought restrictions.
Please be aware of onsite maintenance activities which may affect park accessibility within the surrounding vicinity of the skatepark. For questions, please contact St. Helena Public Works Department at (707) 968-2658.