St. Helena softens stance toward chain businesses

Chain businesses have found a chilly reception in St. Helena for decades, but there are signs that the city is warming up to them.

Citing shifts in the retail industry, the City Council directed staff Tuesday to relax restrictions on formula businesses as part of a comprehensive overhaul of St. Helena’s zoning code.

Current regulations ban formula — commonly known as chain — restaurants and require other formula businesses to get a use permit, as Trek did last month when it won approval to take over the former St. Helena Cyclery.

An economic strategy report from last fall recommended lifting the use permit requirement for non-restaurant formula businesses, considering that business are struggling to stay afloat and many commercial spaces are vacant.

The council isn’t going that far, but it is looking at allowing up to four formula businesses in the Central Business district, four in the Service Commercial district, and four in the newly created Mixed Use district. Such businesses would become a permitted use in Service Commercial but would still require a use permit in Central Business and Mixed Use.

Formula restaurants would continue to be prohibited. Any other formula business would have to align with certain findings about promoting business diversity and being consistent with St. Helena’s “unique and historic character.”

The council also wants to narrow its definition of formula businesses, currently defined as businesses that are required to maintain “standardized services, décor, uniforms, architecture, signs or other similar features.” It doesn't specify how many locations a business must have to be considered a formula business.

City staff suggested updating that definition to refer to “standardized features which cause them to be substantially identical to 10 or more other businesses.” That definition would open to door to small chains with fewer than 10 locations.

The relaxed restrictions won’t take effect right away. They would be approved as part of the broader zoning code update underway this year.

The city already softened its stance in 2019 when it set up an over-the-counter temporary use permit process allowing formula businesses to operate for up to three months and non-formula businesses to stay for up to one year.

So far none of the 21 temporary use permits the city has awarded have been for formula businesses.

