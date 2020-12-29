St. Helena Star’s top 10 news stories of 2020

What was St. Helena’s biggest news event of 2020: 11 months of simmering anxiety or two weeks of sheer terror and devastation?
That’s a question best left to readers, but there’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Glass Fire dominated the pages of the Star — as well as the jangled nerves of its readers.
Here are the Star’s top 10 news stories of 2020.
1. (tie) COVID-19 pandemic transforms everyday life
St. Helenans love nothing more than a wine-fueled revel, but 2020 was the ultimate party-pooper.
Masks, social distancing and constant handwashing became the norm as gatherings ceased, schools switched to virtual learning, businesses cut back services, and social interactions were largely limited to apps like Zoom.
The pain came in many forms, from the 204 St. Helenans who’ve tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 to the 150 financially strapped families who started lining up for food at the St. Helena Community Food Pantry.
The St. Helena Unified School District cautiously reopened its schools on Nov. 2, but about 25% of students continued their academic year online.
Hotels closed, businesses laid off workers, empty venues like the Native Sons Hall turned to the community for help, and restaurants were limited to takeout and delivery.
Some businesses found creative solutions, like the Cameo Cinema’s drive-in movies and Pizzeria Tra Vigne’s popular cooking classes and kits. Others, notably Goose and Gander with its “winter break,” are just hoping things get better in 2021.
1. (tie) Glass Fire ravages the Upvalley
The memories of the Hennessey Fire were still fresh on the morning of Sept. 27, when St. Helena firefighters in Engine 17 emerged from the elm tunnel and saw an ominous glow in the hills above Silverado Trail.
By the time it was contained on Oct. 20, the Glass Fire had destroyed 308 homes and 343 commercial buildings, including community institutions like Foothills Adventist Elementary School and famous landmarks like Chateau Boswell and the Restaurant at Meadowood.
In what Fire Chief John Sorensen called “a miracle,” only two homes, one guest house and three detached garages were destroyed within St. Helena’s city limits, thanks to firefighters who worked around the clock putting out spot fires, cutting firebreaks and setting backfires.
Regardless of whether their neighborhood was under a mandatory or advisory evacuation, most residents fled the town of their own accord, partly to escape some of the planet’s most unhealthy air.
Before the smoke had even cleared, the St. Helena community was rallying around the victims and considering matters like fuel mitigation and emergency communication with a new sense of urgency.
3. A racial reckoning
The death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police forced the entire country to confront the realities of racism, discrimination and police brutality. St. Helena was no exception.
A group of residents staged weekly demonstrations in front of Lyman Park, signaling support for the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to institutionalized racism. Young St. Helenans mounted their own peaceful protest on June 2.
The St. Helena Police Department, in consultation with the City Council, banned “carotid control holds” (which had been effectively prohibited anyway) and highlighted an officer training regimen that exceeds the minimum requirements set by state law.
The council declared discrimination and systemic racism a “public health threat” and called for an ongoing community conversation about matters of race and equity. During an unprecedented Dec. 3 roundtable, Latino, Black and indigenous people talked about their experiences and suggested ways the city could create a more equitable community.
Meanwhile, council candidates took part in a virtual forum on diversity, equity and inclusion sponsored by Women Stand Up St. Helena and the Monday Black Lives Matter vigil.
4. Farmstead hotel approved
The council gave its unanimous blessing in October to the 65-room Farmstead hotel project.
With nightly rates averaging $967, the hotel is projected to generate $2.6 million a year in taxes for the city and draw deep-pocketed tourists to downtown St. Helena.
Applicant Ted Hall said the hotel would be based on the same principles of sustainability, agriculture and farm-to-table dining as Farmstead restaurant.
Supporters praised the project’s green elements and its creative ways of offsetting its own impact on water and housing. Detractors questioned its effects on water, groundwater, traffic, noise and carbon emissions, and urged the city to require more environmental studies.
The hotel could open by the end of 2022.
5. A crowded city election
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth fended off challenges from his former ally City Councilmember Mary Koberstein and from former Vice Mayor Peter White, winning the Nov. 3 election with a 40.1% plurality.
Meanwhile, Eric Hall and Lester Hardy won a five-way race for two council seats. Measure G, an advisory measure telling the council to ban hotel development on the Adams Street, eked out a victory by a 58-vote margin.
6. Two wins for Our Town St. Helena
The housing-oriented nonprofit Our Town St. Helena helped eight St. Helena families build their own American Dream at Brenkle Court, a self-help or “sweat-equity” project on McCorkle Avenue.
Our Town also won approval for a five-unit affordable housing project on Pope Street. Both projects received substantial financial support from the city.
7. City-NVC talks back on track
After a rocky start, the City of St. Helena and Napa Valley College resumed talks on a potential lease of part of the college’s Upper Valley Campus.
The old City Hall was left unusable due to smoke damage in late 2019, and city officials saw the UVC as a logical alternative. However, public opposition led to the talks being scuttled early in the year.
In September, however, the two sides announced they had “reached an agreement to negotiate a lease” not to exceed five years.
8. Upper York Creek Dam removed
The city scratched a long-deferred item off its to-do list by removing the Upper York Creek Dam, which had been deemed an illegal barrier to fish passage.
A daily fine of $70 levied against the city since 2012 was lifted in September as contractors removed the dam and restored the creek, to the applause of environmentalists and critics who believed that previous city administrations had dragged their feet.
9. Phase II water restrictions
St. Helena residents and businesses were told to ration their water consumption, with the council declaring a Phase II water emergency in October.
An ongoing drought was exacerbated by the use of water from Bell Canyon Reservoir, one of St. Helena’s three primary water sources, to fight the Hennessey and Glass fires.
The city is putting together a temporary Water Advisory Board and considering how to set fines for water customers who exceed their rations.
10. Busy year for SHPD
After 20 years with the St. Helena Police Department, Chris Hartley ascended to the top spot at the end of 2019. His first year would be a busy one.
Hartley left no doubt where he stood on police brutality, releasing a statement strongly condemning the “tragic” death of George Floyd and reviewing the department’s use-of-force policies, resulted in a ban on carotid control holds.
On the personnel front, Justin Tharp was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, Fil Bianco was promoted from officer to sergeant, Officer Melissa Brown was named school resource officer, officers Colton Adams and Randall Stephenson joined the department, and Officer Todd Heald received a commendation for cracking a major burglary at Beringer Vineyards.
During the Glass Fire, police evacuated residents from threatened areas and patrolled evacuated neighborhoods as false rumors spread of looting.
