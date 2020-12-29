St. Helena Star’s top 10 news stories of 2020

In what Fire Chief John Sorensen called “a miracle,” only two homes, one guest house and three detached garages were destroyed within St. Helena’s city limits, thanks to firefighters who worked around the clock putting out spot fires, cutting firebreaks and setting backfires.

Regardless of whether their neighborhood was under a mandatory or advisory evacuation, most residents fled the town of their own accord, partly to escape some of the planet’s most unhealthy air.

Before the smoke had even cleared, the St. Helena community was rallying around the victims and considering matters like fuel mitigation and emergency communication with a new sense of urgency.

3. A racial reckoning

The death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police forced the entire country to confront the realities of racism, discrimination and police brutality. St. Helena was no exception.