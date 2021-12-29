St. Helena Star’s top 10 news stories of 2021

Well, at least there were no wildfires.

Perhaps that’s the best thing that can be said about a year marked by severe drought, legal strife, the closure of an iconic local business, and a seemingly endless pandemic.

Here’s a look back at St. Helena’s top 10 news stories of 2021:

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

1. Drought causes water emergency

St. Helenans will long remember 2021 for one of the worst water emergencies in its history.

St. Helena ended the 2020-2021 rainfall season with only 10.32 inches of rain, the driest year on record. During the drought of the ‘70s, by comparison, St. Helena got 12.39 inches in ’75-’76 and 13.54 inches in ’76-’77.

The city declared a Phase II water emergency in October 2020. Residential customers were limited to 65 gallons per person per day, plus 2,500 gallons per month for irrigation. Non-residential customers had to reduce their consumption by 10%.

The penalties that took effect in June looked small on paper — starting at just 1.3 cents per gallon — but quickly added up. Due in part to leaks, customers racked up $2.9 million in penalties that first month, with 290 penalties exceeding $10,000.

Conservation efforts improved after that, and the city offered a generous forgiveness program. Conservation became a way of life as St. Helenans shortened their showers, let their lawns and plants die, and invested in Flume water monitors.

A major October storm dumped over 10 inches of rain on St. Helena just weeks before Bell Canyon Reservoir’s official diversion season on Nov. 15 — or had the season had already started? The city's permit says "about Nov. 15." Whether St. Helena could keep that water seemed to depend — in all seriousness — on the definition of the word “about.”

The issue might have been rendered moot when December rainfall filled Bell Canyon, allowing the city to scale back the water emergency from Phase II to Phase I on Tuesday. However, officials are still urging customers to conserve water into the new year.

2. Pandemic drags on

The year began with great promise as the St. Helena Hospital Foundation mounted an ambitious, ongoing effort to vaccinate St. Helenans. Yet the coronavirus — and its tiresome restrictions on everyday activities — proved to be tenacious.

Starting in January with seniors 75 and over, COVID-19 vaccines gradually became available to kids as young as 5. However, variants like delta and omicron kept cropping up, and indoor mask requirements are still in place.

There were signs of recovery. Tourism rebounded significantly as hotels and wineries reopened. Events like the Harvest Festival/Pet Parade and Festa Italiana returned, innovative businesses like Legit Provisions and Crisp Kitchen & Juice opened their doors, and the St. Helena Historical Society periodically opened its long-awaited Heritage Center at the former St. Helena Catholic School.

However, the upcoming Bookmark Napa Valley has been postponed due to the omicron variant — a reminder that the pandemic still isn’t done with us.

3. City settles Hall lawsuit

The legal battle between the City of St. Helena and the owners of the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park appears to be over, with the City Council approving a settlement agreement requiring the city to provide water to the property and pay $950,000 to the owners, Hall Vineland and Hall Vista.

The case was based on the city’s issuance of a will-serve letter pledging to continue providing water to the property — a letter that was rescinded after city officials became concerned that the Halls were planning to build a hotel on the property, which is just south of the city limits. The property owners filed suit to preserve their water rights.

The terms contained in the settlement appear highly favorable to the Halls, although the city was able to cap water use at the former mobile home park and at the adjacent winery. City officials say the settlement will avoid the possibility of a worse outcome at trial and allow them to move on to more important matters.

4. City battles Pacaso in court

Just as Uber and Lyft disrupted the taxi industry and Facebook disrupted just about everything, Pacaso set out to disrupt the second-home industry.

Those efforts hit a nerve in St. Helena, where high prices and a dwindling supply of middle-income housing had already put second-home ownership and timeshares under the microscope.

The wealthy startup sued the city in April after officials tried to enforce its timeshare ban against Pacaso, which uses a similar model in which up to eight parties can purchase shares in a company that holds title to a house.

The federal lawsuit claims that Pacaso houses are not timeshares, and that the city’s enforcements efforts are “the latest chapter in a long history of improper attempts by the City to exclude outsiders from the community.”

The dispute played out not only in court but also in St. Helena neighborhoods like Vineyard Avenue, Kearney Street and Riesling Way, where anti-Pacaso activists from St. Helena and beyond criticized the company for transforming middle-class housing into party houses occupied by part-timers with little or no connection to the community.

A federal judge dismissed part of Pacaso’s suit in July, but the larger case is still pending.

5. Vasconi’s closes

Vasconi’s Pharmacy, a symbol of Old St. Helena and a throwback to the town’s Norman Rockwellian past, closed in June after 70 years in business.

Hap and Patty Vasconi’s decision to retire triggered a wave of nostalgia among St. Helenans who remembered the store to stock up not only on prescription drugs but on local gossip and a heady dose of small-town Americana.

“We had a good run,” Patty told the Star. “It was just time to get out,” said Hap.

A new clothing store, Tweed & Vine, took over part of the old Vasconi’s space in November, but it’s still unclear what will happen over the long term to one of downtown St. Helena’s most visible and fondly remembered storefronts.

6. City leases NVC space

Everybody loves a good Will-They-Or-Won’t-They? story. Generation X had Ross and Rachel, Muppets fans had Kermit and Miss Piggy, and devotees of St. Helena politics had the city of St. Helena and Napa Valley College.

This summer They Did, as the city finally entered into a five- to seven-year lease to use part of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus as the next City Hall.

City workers and police haven’t moved in yet pending tenant improvements, but the impending move triggered talks of how best to use the city’s own buildings moving forward. In November the City Council told staff to investigate affordable housing at the temporary City Hall on Railroad Avenue, a commercial or mixed-use project at the old smoke-damaged City Hall on Main Street, and leasing out the Carnegie Building.

7. Hunter project gets chilly response

After almost 10 years of start-and-stop progress, the 87-unit Hunter project finally reached the public hearing stage in November.

Public comments were uniformly negative, with criticisms ranging from water consumption to emergency egress to the visual impacts along the trail that leads past the library to the Napa River.

The housing project wouldn’t directly affect the trail, and $597,000 in-lieu fee for water-saving retrofits would theoretically make the project water-neutral. But if public comments are any indication, St. Helenans aren’t happy.

Their comments will be incorporated into a Final Environmental Impact Report slated for public hearings in the first quarter of 2022.

8. Candidates line up for Dillon’s seat

Five-term Supervisor Diane Dillon announced in January that she wouldn’t run for reelection in 2022. Within days, District 3 hopefuls were jockeying for her seat.

St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau and Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell were the first to announce, followed quickly by Napa Valley College Trustee Ines DeLuna, grapegrower and previous Dillon challenger Cio Perez, Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios III, and Yountville Mayor John Dunbar.

If no candidate wins 50% of the vote in the June 7, 2022 primary, the top two candidates will enter a runoff in November.

9. Water Audit sues city

The city found itself with another lawsuit on its hands when Water Audit California accused the city in June of mismanaging its water to the detriment of the Napa River and its aquatic habitat.

The environmental group, which had recently sued Napa County on similar grounds, said the city was failing to account for a cause-and-effect relationship between groundwater extraction for municipal use and diminished surface flows in streams like the Napa River.

The lawsuit came after months of prior negotiations resulted in the two parties issuing a joint statement in February announcing that the city would collect more water data and make it publicly available — something Water Audit says never happened.

10. Our Town expands housing efforts

Somebody forgot to tell Our Town that 2021 was supposed to be all doom and gloom.

Instead, what started as a homegrown housing advocacy group continued its transformation into a full-fledged developer and landlord.

On Pope Street, where Our Town had acquired land for a five affordable housing units, a donation by Jim and Stephanie Gamble allowed Our Town to buy an adjacent lot and double the project to 10 units.

On Hunt Avenue, with financial help from the city, Our Town acquired the 4-unit Christine Apartments, which will be converted into regulated affordable housing.

And on McCorkle Avenue, the 8-unit Brenkle Court project is nearing completion, as eight local families provide the labor to build their future homes.

“I thought it was a dream I would never be able to accomplish … for someone in my income level," Anai Ortiz, one of the future Brenkle Court homeowners, told the Star this summer. "Thinking I could ever own a home was so far beyond my wildest dreams.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.