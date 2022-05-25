 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena Star sportswriter injured in downtown hit-and-run

  • Updated
Star freelance sportswriter Garrett Whitt was injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run while crossing Main Street in his motorized wheelchair.

Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department said a pedestrian was crossing Main in the crosswalk at Spring Street at about 9 p.m. when a car struck him in the southbound lane. Police aren't identifying the pedestrian, but multiple friends confirm it was Whitt, who was returning home from a St. Helena High School softball game.

Tharp described the vehicle as a silver Toyota Corolla that sustained noticeable front-end damage when it struck the heavy motorized wheelchair.

Whitt was stabilized at the scene and transported to St. Helena Primary School, then airlifted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in "stable" condition with "serious injuries,"  Tharp said.

Whitt's friend Ray Particelli said Whitt broke his right leg and was set to undergo surgery on Wednesday. Particelli said a CAT scan came back negative. 

Whitt has cerebral palsy and regularly traverses Main Street in his motorized wheelchair.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

