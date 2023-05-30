Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The St. Helena Star received second place for General Excellence in its circulation category in the California News Publishers Association's annual California Journalism Awards.

General Excellence is based on news coverage, opinion pages, quality of writing, headlines, use of photography, graphics and other artwork, advertising design, layout, copywriting, graphic design and typography.

The Star was honored in its category of weekly papers with circulation below 4,300.

