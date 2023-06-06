The city of St. Helena plans to beef up its paving program to fix some of the town’s roughest and busiest roads.

South Crane and Grayson avenues will be repaved in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with the Grayson work happening as soon as this summer before the next school year starts.

This summer the city will also repave a short stretch of Silverado Trail south of the Pope Street bridge that lies within the city limits. The bridge itself will be resurfaced at the same time.

Dowdell Lane, Allyn Avenue and Andrea Avenue will also be repaved.

Crews already performed less intensive microsurfacing treatment this week on segments of Valley View Street, Tainter Street, Chiles Avenue, June Lane and Library Lane. Microsurfacing adds a quarter-inch layer of asphalt emulsion onto the existing road surface to make for a smoother ride and extend the life of the road by about five years.

The city plans to spend $1.7 million on road repairs in fiscal year 2023-24, which includes an additional $500,000 budget appropriation by the City Council. That’s up from $1.1 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

A 2020 study found that St. Helena would need to budget about $2.2 million annually for road repairs to get its pavement condition index up to 80 (on a scale of 100), which is in the “very good” range, by 2025.

“We’re making headway, but we’re still behind the eight-ball when it comes to total funding needed to manage and maintain the pavement assets that we have,” Public Works Director Joe Leach said.

St. Helena is taking a more flexible approach to its paving schedule, planning to pave roads like Grayson that aren’t even on its five-year paving plan. City officials are updating that paving plan.

