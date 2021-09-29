St. Helena sticking with Zoom for city meetings

After using Zoom for the last year and a half, the St. Helena City Council still isn’t ready to click “Leave Meeting.”
The City Council agreed Tuesday to keep city meetings on Zoom for now. They agreed that returning to in-person meetings would pose yet another logistical challenge to a city staff that’s preparing to move City Hall into the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.
“Changing the way our meetings are run would raise another hurdle for staff, at a time of a very challenging transition,” said Councilmember Lester Hardy.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Before the pandemic, the Planning Commission and City Council met in the St. Helena Unified School District’s boardroom at Vintage Hall.
The school board has already resumed in-person meetings there, but the school district requires the use of face coverings in the room at all times.
The Board of Supervisors has been meeting in person throughout the pandemic. The City of Napa resumed in-person meetings in July. However, Yountville and Calistoga are still holding city meetings via Zoom.
Many St. Helena city employees are still working remotely, and City Manager Mark Prestwich said there are no immediate plans to bring them back to City Hall, in anticipation of “another large wave” of COVID-19 this winter.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pa…
Napa County wildlife faces challenges with parts of the Napa River drying up and the landscape parched.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.