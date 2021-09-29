St. Helena sticking with Zoom for city meetings

After using Zoom for the last year and a half, the St. Helena City Council still isn’t ready to click “Leave Meeting.”

The City Council agreed Tuesday to keep city meetings on Zoom for now. They agreed that returning to in-person meetings would pose yet another logistical challenge to a city staff that’s preparing to move City Hall into the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

“Changing the way our meetings are run would raise another hurdle for staff, at a time of a very challenging transition,” said Councilmember Lester Hardy.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Before the pandemic, the Planning Commission and City Council met in the St. Helena Unified School District’s boardroom at Vintage Hall.

The school board has already resumed in-person meetings there, but the school district requires the use of face coverings in the room at all times.

The Board of Supervisors has been meeting in person throughout the pandemic. The City of Napa resumed in-person meetings in July. However, Yountville and Calistoga are still holding city meetings via Zoom.