St. Helena students decline in math scores, hold steady in reading

St. Helena students decline in math scores, hold steady in reading

St. Helena Unified School District test scores are slipping in math but mostly holding steady in reading, consistent with nationwide trends as students adapt to learning during the pandemic.

For example, 11 more St. Helena sixth-graders dropped below the 40th percentile in math compared with last year, administrators told the school board on Thursday.

The math declines are not as bad as educators anticipated, said Chris Heller, chief academic/human resources officer.

“It’s not as drastic.… A lot of parents and a lot of us in the field (were) thinking that students would really, really drop off at significant levels,” Heller said. “But we do know that certain subgroups are, and that’s the concern for our district staff.”

Students with strong support at home and good academic habits will see smaller declines than other students, Heller said.

Both in St. Helena and around the country, reading scores are declining less than math scores, said Mary Allen, director of curriculum and instruction.

“That makes perfect sense because in reading, you’re building each year on foundational skills that you learned in primary school,” Allen said. “In math, you’re learning discrete skills from year to year to year.”

In general, students who were scoring in the medium-high range before the pandemic are staying within that range. Students whose scores were already in the low-average/below-average are experiencing the biggest declines.

Those lower-scoring students are the ones who benefit the most from in-person instruction, Allen said. The district resumed in-person instruction on Nov. 2.

Allen said the district is continuing support programs in math and reading, continuing to offer 24-hour tutoring, planning for a bigger summer school program, and offering additional support during breakout sessions.

Trustee Jeannie Kerr said the news was “more encouraging” than she’d expected.

“Our challenge is going to be those students in the low-average and below-average range,” she said. “Those are the students that we really have to be looking after right now.”

“Absolutely,” responded Heller.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

