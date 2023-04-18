St. Helena High School juniors Sade Muessel and Andrew Velasco know their generation will have to face the challenge of climate change head-on. That’s why they’re already taking action.

Muessel and Velasco are co-presidents of the school’s Environmental Activism Club, which promotes food composting and other practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The club, about 25 students strong, is sponsoring an Earth Day screening of the documentary “Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” at the Cameo Cinema at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The film reinforces the message that minimizing food waste helps the planet.

Muessel said food waste is a “frustrating” contributor to climate change “because it’s so preventable.”

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the impact of wasting food,” she said. “As Andrew says, in a wealthy community people might not value food as much. We hope this movie can change their opinions and improve their practices.”

When food decomposes in a landfill, it emits methane, the planet-warming gas that’s responsible for about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s second only to carbon dioxide.

Upvalley residents have been encouraged to compost since Upper Valley Disposal Services introduced its home composting program in 2021, but a lot of food is wasted before it reaches the consumer — or even the grocery store.

“A lot of produce is discarded from the delivery truck because it has bruises or doesn’t look good,” Muessel said. “People associate imperfect fruit or slightly damaged produce with bad quality or bad taste. We need to reverse that mindset. A little bruise doesn’t affect the taste or quality.”

One way consumers can reduce that sort of waste is by choosing produce that has a physical blemish — maybe a scratch or a bruise. If you’re choosing bananas, look for loose ones that have been separated from their bunch. Select produce you suspect other people won’t want, since it’s likely to be discarded at the end of the day.

“People think food like that is not edible, and they throw it out in bulk,” Velasco said. “Even if fruit is bruised or something is a little past its expiration date, chances are it’s still edible.”

There are also common-sense kitchen practices, like being aware of what’s in the refrigerator.

“If you have leftovers, don’t buy new stuff, because you might end up throwing out the old stuff,” Muessel said.

Velasco and Muessel say they were both raised to use the trash, recycle or compost as appropriate, and to minimize their own food waste. But working in the restaurant industry taught Muessel that some people don’t share those values.

The club has tried to get compost buckets installed around campus, but the idea “hasn’t clicked,” Velasco said. For a while club members were picking up compost from buckets and dumping them into the school’s compost bin, “but we realized it wasn’t fair for one club to do the job of a whole school,” Muessel said.

That’s why they’ve invited Andy Buck, community outreach coordinator for Upper Valley Disposal Service, to visit the high school and talk to students about composting.

“The school staff are already trained on this. So once there’s more student awareness, we can set out bins and have it be more of a school-wide approach,” Muessel said.

Muessel and Velasco were elected to take over the club after Mazzy Jones and Kira Burgess graduated in 2022. The idea of screening “Just Eat It,” which first played at the Cameo in 2015, grew out of their work with Pam Smithers, who leads an effort to glean surplus fruit from local trees.

“With this new wave of young people who want to reduce food waste, we decided to bring the movie back,” Muessel said. “We’re trying to attract students and parents so they can both do their part.”

After Saturday’s screening, the club is planning a clothing drive so students can pick up used formal attire — shoes, dresses, jewelry — for prom on May 13. They’re also working with the high school Leadership class on an event in the quad this Friday, the day before Earth Day.

Over the long term, Velasco might consider a career in tree conservation.

“We have to reverse the effects that have been happening to our planet, and we have to start somewhere,” he said. “We’re the generation that has to take care of this.”

Tickets to Saturday’s movie are $5 at cameocinema.com.

