Eighth-graders at RLS Middle School immersed themselves in the grim but essential lessons of the 20th century’s biggest conflict as they presented the second annual World War II Museum.
Students started with the question “How do people respond to conflict?” and explored the question from various angles, including Nazi concentration camps, the Enigma code, and the Hitler Youth.
Using supplies funded by the RLS Parent Group, small groups displayed interactive exhibits on March 19.
Brandon Diaz wrote a narrative essay about the Hitler Youth. Membership eventually became mandatory for “Aryan” kids, so families were under heavy pressure to participate. Diaz created a trivia game to teach people about the organization.
“When it started out, people weren’t forced into it,” Diaz said. “A lot of people bought into it really easily, and it grew exponentially. Their views were scary as far as what they thought about Jews and certain people.”
Later on, kids over the age of 10 were forced to join. “If they didn’t, then their family was punished,” said Ruby Corley, Diaz’ partner.
Calla Miner built an exhibit about Terezin, a concentration camp in what is now the Czech Republic where imprisoned Jewish artists were forced to make Nazi propaganda films intended to discredit accurate reports of mass genocide in the camps.
“They were forced to work 80 to 100 hours a week,” Miner said.
Miner wrote an argumentative essay and set up videos explaining the pronunciation of the camp’s name (it’s also known as Theresienstadt) and recounting its history.
Inspired by the movie “The Imitation Game,” Bella Castle researched the Allies’ successful cracking of the Germans’ Enigma code, using a groundbreaking computer designed by Alan Turing.
“They almost gave up on the project altogether because the codes changed every day,” Castle said. “This was the 1940s, when computers hadn’t really been invented, so this was basically the first computer.”