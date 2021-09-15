 Skip to main content
St. Helena takes steps to protect water supply

St. Helena takes steps to protect water supply

St. Helena is taking steps to protect city water and groundwater as the Phase II water emergency drags on.

The City Council approved two urgency ordinances on Tuesday. One expressly prohibits water theft and establishes penalties and other remedies for the city to pursue.

Water theft is already prohibited under state law, but St. Helena’s Municipal Code had been silent on the matter. The new ordinance makes it easier for the city to go after water thieves.

The second ordinance prohibits the exporting of groundwater from one property to another during a Phase II or Phase III water emergency without a permit from the public works director.

Applicants would have to prove that their water delivery would not have a detrimental effect on the city’s water resources. Applicants would also have to pay a fee to cover the cost of a professional analysis.

The new restriction comes in response to complaints the city received about property owners pumping water from private wells into water trucks and transporting the water elsewhere.

A city staff report noted that, left unchecked, groundwater exports could have a “significant effect” on the local water supply.

The urgency ordinance process allows laws to take effect immediately, provided they win the support of four-fifths of the council. The council approved both of Tuesday's water ordinances unanimously.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Community workshop on Housing Element

The City of St. Helena is holding a virtual community workshop to discuss the Housing Element Update and housing concerns and needs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Participate on Zoom by clicking https://us02web.zoom. us/j/86557803624, or go to Zoom.us and enter the meeting ID 865 5780 3624. You can also participate by phone by calling (669) 900-6833 and entering the meeting ID.

Submit a public comment through sthelenahousing.com.

