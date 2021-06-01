St. Helena tallies $58 million in infrastructure projects

Upgrades to the water treatment plant, which is under a cease-and-desist order until it can meet new treatment standards, could go out to bid as soon as this month. The total cost is estimated at $16 million.

With that project taking top priority in the next fiscal year, not much money is left over for other wastewater projects.

For example, the city has a policy of replacing 1% of its sewer mains annually, at a cost of $750,000, but only $150,000 is budgeted. Upgrades to the Crinella pump station have been pushed to fiscal year 2026 while the city seeks grant funding.

“We have to set aside other investments that we could and should be making,” Prestwich said.

With another round of rate increases likely, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring raised a question he said he’s heard around town: “Why are we raising our rates if we’re not getting these projects done?”

Prestwich assured the council that the water and wastewater funds are delivering, citing the more than $9 million removal of the Upper York Creek Dam and the upcoming wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

Finance Director April Mitts said the water fund will also be taking on some debt to raise money for infrastructure projects.